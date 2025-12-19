RECAP: Blackhawks Drop Fourth Straight in Montreal

Frank Nazar scored his first goal since Oct. 28, and Spencer Knight made 31 saves for Chicago (13-15-6), which has lost six of its past seven games.

“I just thought too many guys had like their ‘C’ game,” Blashill said. “You’re not going to have your ‘A-plus’ game every night, but you’ve got to find a way to make sure when you don’t have that you have a ‘B-plus’ game. Not necessarily even the mentality of how you play, just the actual level which you play at. So that’s part of the process of making sure that we figure that out.”

Nazar gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. He was in front of the net to tip in Matt Grzelcyk’s pass from the left point, ending his 21-game goal drought.

Bolduc tied it 1-1 at 14:23 when he one-timed a shot past Knight’s glove from the middle of the slot on a pass from Cole Caufield for his first goal at home.

“It’s super special,” Bolduc said. “I mean it took me 19 games, so a lot of work behind that. But I’m super happy to share that moment with my parents that are here tonight. My whole family’s here, one of my best friends is here too, so I’m super happy.”

Bolduc scored his second straight goal 20 seconds into the third period to put the Canadiens up 2-1. He was in front of the net to deflect Hutson’s shot from the point over Knight.

“He’s got a great shot,” Hutson said. “He’s had some great looks at home and it’s good to see him finally get rewarded.”