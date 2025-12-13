Mailloux scores 1st goal with Blues in win against Blackhawks

Chicago center Connor Bedard was injured while taking a face-off against St. Louis center Brayden Schenn with one second remaining in the game. Schenn went in for a stick lift and knocked into Bedard, who fell backward to the ice at the final horn. He was clutching his right shoulder as he skated off and went down the tunnel.

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said Bedard will not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and that a further update is expected Monday.

“I think it’s a freak accident to be honest with you,” Blashill said.

Bedard had two assists Friday and leads Chicago with 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) in 31 games this season.

Matt Luff also scored his first goal with the Blues, and Robert Thomas had two assists for St. Louis (12-14-7), which had lost two straight, including 7-2 at the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

“Right from the drop of the puck, you could feel it. The crowd was into it because our guys were there for each other, rallying for each other,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “We were connected. We still made mistakes, and that’s going to happen in this game because there’s another team playing, but the effort and the second and third effort, playing for each other makes up for a lot.”