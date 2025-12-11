NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Debut Renovated Playroom

“This space and this afternoon show that what happens off the ice matters just as much as what happens on it,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “We believe that hockey is for everyone, and our work with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the Chicago Freeze Sled Team reflects our commitment to inclusivity in the sport. We’re grateful for the chance to share this day with patients and families and see the joy this partnership brings.”

“We treat children and adults with the most severe, complex conditions, from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to amputation and cancer-related impairment,” said Pablo Celnik, MD, CEO of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. “Our aim is to help people heal – body, mind and spirit. This playroom renovation for our youngest patients represents more than a design upgrade – it’s a tool for healing, and we are so thankful for the longstanding support provided through our friends at the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.”