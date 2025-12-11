NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Debut Renovated Playroom

Earlier this week, patients and families at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab experienced a special moment of celebration as the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation unveiled a completely renovated Chicago Blackhawks Foundation Playroom – a space designed to bring energy and comfort to the recovery process.
The room, now filled with even more vibrant colors and hockey-inspired décor, offers patients a place to play, create and connect. It reflects a long-standing partnership between Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation – one that has provided critical resources, supported adaptive sports initiatives and helped launch programs that empower individuals to thrive during their recovery journey.