NEWS: Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Debut Renovated Playroom

Updated space brings hockey spirit and community connection to patients and families

By Blackhawks.com Staff
Earlier this week, patients and families at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab experienced a special moment of celebration as the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation unveiled a completely renovated Chicago Blackhawks Foundation Playroom – a space designed to bring energy and comfort to the recovery process.

The room, now filled with even more vibrant colors and hockey-inspired décor, offers patients a place to play, create and connect. It reflects a long-standing partnership between Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation – one that has provided critical resources, supported adaptive sports initiatives and helped launch programs that empower individuals to thrive during their recovery journey.

“This space and this afternoon show that what happens off the ice matters just as much as what happens on it,” said Annie Davis-Korelc, Executive Director of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation. “We believe that hockey is for everyone, and our work with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab and the Chicago Freeze Sled Team reflects our commitment to inclusivity in the sport. We’re grateful for the chance to share this day with patients and families and see the joy this partnership brings.”

“We treat children and adults with the most severe, complex conditions, from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to amputation and cancer-related impairment,” said Pablo Celnik, MD, CEO of Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. “Our aim is to help people heal – body, mind and spirit. This playroom renovation for our youngest patients represents more than a design upgrade – it’s a tool for healing, and we are so thankful for the longstanding support provided through our friends at the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew smiles from patients and staff alike. Blackhawks players and team mascot Tommy Hawk joined the festivities, bringing energy to the room and the whole pediatric floor as they greeted patients, signed autographs and exchanged stories and smiles. For the players, the experience was just as meaningful.

“It was awesome. Coming here brightens our day more than anything,” said Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno. “During the season, you can get consumed in how things are going and forget what these kids are facing every day. Being here puts everything in perspective – putting a smile on their face, which puts a smile on ours, is probably the most gratifying thing, especially around the holidays.”

Patients enjoyed a first look at the new space along with activities with the players, including coloring, trying out sled hockey and more. Clinicians were also treated to a catered lunch as a thank-you for their tireless work. Many patients in attendance showed their excitement throughout the event, enjoying the welcoming atmosphere of the new space and the chance to interact with players in a way that made the day feel special.

Energy and laughter continued through the end of the event, with patients and players connecting over video games. While this celebration lasted for only one afternoon, its purpose will continue – with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation Playroom being a space where patients can relax and share meaningful moments with family and friends during their recovery.

