CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane scored his 498th NHL goal and had an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.
Kane scores 498th NHL goal, Red Wings shut out Blackhawks
Forward also has assist, DeBrincat gets 3 points, Gibson makes 26 saves for Detroit
The 37-year-old forward is two goals from becoming the fifth player born in the United States to score 500 goals in the NHL. He would join Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502).
Kane (1,366 points) is also chasing Modano (1,374) for most points by a U.S.-born player. He has 868 assists in 1,326 games.
“The start was great,” Kane said of the Red Wings scoring two goals in the first 4:35 of the game. “It was a similar game to Calgary (a 4-3 victory on Wednesday). We got [ourselves] in the same position, and instead of giving up three in the third, we really shut it down.”
Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and had an assist, and John Gibson made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his career for the Red Wings (18-12-3), who have won four of five.
“I thought it was a complete game top to bottom, from the drop of the puck to the finish,” Gibson said. “We stuck to our game plan, played really well. Total team effort.”
Arvid Soderblom made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (13-13-6), who have lost four of five.
“I don’t know if I’d classify it as bad as you thought, to be honest with you,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “You go through the two periods. We didn’t give much up at all in the second at all until the last five minutes or so. I thought we had chances in the first that we didn’t convert on, and they converted, so then the score is what the score is and we’re chasing it and we’re trying to find a way to score. I was actually really proud of our guys in the third.”
The Blackhawks played without forward Connor Bedard, who sustained an upper-body injury late in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Friday. The team had no update on Bedard's condition. Blashill said he does not anticipate Bedard making the upcoming road trip to Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.
“It’s just time for guys to step up,” said forward Ryan Donato. “Obviously he’s been phenomenal for us this year and is going to be a huge piece missing. It’s about the next guy stepping up. There’s teams that go through injury problems. That happens. It’s a part of it. It’s the next-man-up kind of reputation you see teams have, and I think that’s something we have to adapt to.”
DeBrincat opened the scoring for the Red Wings at 55 seconds of the first period. Andrew Copp fed DeBrincat from the right corner, and DeBrincat tipped the pass into the net on the backhand.
Kane made it 2-0 at 4:35. DeBrincat took the puck from Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy in the neutral zone, crossed the blue line and passed to Kane, who scored on a backhand.
“Yeah, good first couple of shifts,” Kane said. “We were buzzing. Had a lot of looks there the first half of the game, second half of the game kind of slowed down a little bit but nice to get us into a good spot there leading 2-0.”
Emmitt Finnie increased the Detroit lead to 3-0 at 14:23 of the second period when he scored on a rebound of Lucas Raymond’s backhand shot from in front of the net.
DeBrincat scored into an empty net at 16:14 for the 4-0 final.
With Bedard out, the Blackhawks recalled forward Nick Lardis from Rockford of the American Hockey league earlier in the day. In his NHL debut, Lardis had two shots on goal and was minus-2 in 14:46 of ice time, including 4:52 on the power play.
"Yeah, it was pretty special,” he said. “Playing against Detroit, Patrick Kane in the building, it was pretty special. It was a lot of fun. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but it was pretty special."
NOTES: Kane tied Glenn Anderson at 498 goals for 50th in NHL history. … Kane, who played his first 16 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks, has 645 regular-season points at United Center, including four in three games as the road team. It’s the most by a U.S.-born player at a U.S.-based venue in NHL history.