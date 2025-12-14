Kane scores 498th NHL goal, Red Wings shut out Blackhawks

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and had an assist, and John Gibson made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his career for the Red Wings (18-12-3), who have won four of five.

“I thought it was a complete game top to bottom, from the drop of the puck to the finish,” Gibson said. “We stuck to our game plan, played really well. Total team effort.”

Arvid Soderblom made 20 saves for the Blackhawks (13-13-6), who have lost four of five.

“I don’t know if I’d classify it as bad as you thought, to be honest with you,” said coach Jeff Blashill. “You go through the two periods. We didn’t give much up at all in the second at all until the last five minutes or so. I thought we had chances in the first that we didn’t convert on, and they converted, so then the score is what the score is and we’re chasing it and we’re trying to find a way to score. I was actually really proud of our guys in the third.”

The Blackhawks played without forward Connor Bedard, who sustained an upper-body injury late in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Friday. The team had no update on Bedard's condition. Blashill said he does not anticipate Bedard making the upcoming road trip to Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

“It’s just time for guys to step up,” said forward Ryan Donato. “Obviously he’s been phenomenal for us this year and is going to be a huge piece missing. It’s about the next guy stepping up. There’s teams that go through injury problems. That happens. It’s a part of it. It’s the next-man-up kind of reputation you see teams have, and I think that’s something we have to adapt to.”