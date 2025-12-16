PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Maple Leafs in Tuesday Night Matchup

🕒 TIME: 6:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago travels to Toronto to open three-game road trip through Canada
Chicago has posted a 9-5-1 record in their last 15 games at Scotiabank Arena and has earned points in 24 of their last 30 games overall against Toronto (20-6-4). The Blackhawks defeated Toronto, 3-2, at the United Center on Nov. 15. Colton Dach scored his first career NHL game-winning goal, while Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen each scored once. Spencer Knight made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) to earn the victory. Teravainen has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against Toronto and has 16 points (7G, 9A) in 23 career games against them. Jason Dickinson has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four games against the Maple Leafs, including his first career NHL hat trick on Nov. 24, 2023 at the United Center.
The Blackhawks fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 4-0, on Saturday night at the United Center. Nick Lardis made his NHL debut and recorded five hits, two shots on goal and one blocked shot. Artyom Levshunov led the team with a season-high 23:59 of time on ice. Dominic Toninato made his Blackhawks debut and matched a career high with six hits to lead all skaters. Louis Crevier posted a season-high five hits. Ryan Greene went 8-for-11 (72.7%) in the faceoff circle. The Blackhawks outshot the Red Wings, 26-24 and Chicago penalty-killers went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) against Detroit.
In a nine-game stretch going back to Nov. 5, the club leads the NHL with a 36.4% power play percentage (8-for-22) on the road. Forward Tyler Bertuzzi has accounted for five of the team’s eight power play goals over that span, while his seven road power play goals this season rank first in the NHL. Bertuzzi enters Tuesday's game with points (10G, 3A) in seven of his last nine road games, including earning multiple points in each of the first five games.
The Blackhawks have gone a perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill over their last three games and rank fourth in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 84.4% this season (92-for-109). Blueliner Alex Vlasic ranks seventh in the NHL with 3:24 of average shorthanded time on ice per game, while Ilya Mikheyev ranks third among all NHL forwards with 3:01 of average shorthanded time on ice per game.
The Blackhawks rank first in the NHL with 46 points and 34 assists from rookie skaters this season, while their 12 goals share fourth. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov ranks second in assists (13) and third in points (14) among NHL rookie defensemen. He also shares third among NHL first year blueliners with 30 hits and ranks sixth with an average time on ice per game of 17:12. Colton Dach notched five hits on Saturday against Detroit and ranks third in the NHL and leads all league rookies with 117 hits in 32 games this season.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 16, 1950: The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs, 3-2, at Maple Leaf Gardens. Bep Guidolin notched two assists, while Ray Powell scored the game-winning goal in the third period. It would be Powell’s only career NHL game-winning goal.
Forward Jason Williams appeared in one career game for the Blackhawks against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 20, 2007. He notched a career-high four points (1G, 3A) and helped the Blackhawks to a 6-4 victory at Scotiabank Arena.