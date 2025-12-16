PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Maple Leafs in Tuesday Night Matchup

AGAINST TORONTO

Chicago has posted a 9-5-1 record in their last 15 games at Scotiabank Arena and has earned points in 24 of their last 30 games overall against Toronto (20-6-4). The Blackhawks defeated Toronto, 3-2, at the United Center on Nov. 15. Colton Dach scored his first career NHL game-winning goal, while Ryan Greene and Teuvo Teravainen each scored once. Spencer Knight made 31 saves on 33 shots (.939 SV%) to earn the victory. Teravainen has goals (2G) in back-to-back games against Toronto and has 16 points (7G, 9A) in 23 career games against them. Jason Dickinson has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four games against the Maple Leafs, including his first career NHL hat trick on Nov. 24, 2023 at the United Center.