Konecny has goal, assist, Flyers hold off Blackhawks

Ryan Donato scored, and Spencer Knight made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (13-17-6), who have lost six in a row.

“In the end, we had more chances than they did,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “We didn’t score. I thought even on the power play there at the end (of the game), we generated chances. That was probably our best power play. Gotta keep grinding, find a way to score.”

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 10:17 of the first period. Zegras fed Konecny from the left face-off circle, and Konecny tapped the puck in past Knight’s glove. With the assist, Zegras has five goals and six assists during his streak.

Cates scored on the power play to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead at 11:13 of the second period. Konecny took a pass from defenseman Jamie Drysdale near the crease and made a backhand pass to Cates, who put the puck in from in front of the net.

“It’s getting pucks and bodies to the net on the power play,” Cates said. “We’ve kind of been struggling lately, but at the end of the day, we just get it down there and good things happen. Whoever gets the goal gets rewarded, but it’s kind of the group effort with the power play and kind of sticking with it and getting things to the net.”