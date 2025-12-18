PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip in Montreal

AGAINST MONTREAL

The Blackhawks continue their three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening. It’ll be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Blackhawks have points in 19 of their last 25 games against Montreal (16-6-3) and have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games at Bell Centre (8-2-2). Teuvo Teravainen is riding a five-game assist streak (6A) against Montreal and has 17 points (3G, 14A) over his last 14 games against them. He also leads all Chicago skaters with 17 assists and 24 points (7G, 17A) in 25 career games against the Canadiens.