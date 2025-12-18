PREVIEW: Blackhawks Continue Road Trip in Montreal

Chicago faces Canadiens on Thursday night for the second and final time this season

By Blackhawks.com Staff
TIME: 6:00 p.m.
IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
AGAINST MONTREAL

The Blackhawks continue their three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday evening. It’ll be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Blackhawks have points in 19 of their last 25 games against Montreal (16-6-3) and have earned points in 10 of their last 12 games at Bell Centre (8-2-2). Teuvo Teravainen is riding a five-game assist streak (6A) against Montreal and has 17 points (3G, 14A) over his last 14 games against them. He also leads all Chicago skaters with 17 assists and 24 points (7G, 17A) in 25 career games against the Canadiens.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Wyatt Kaiser found the back of the net and led all team skaters with 22:39 of time on ice. Jason Dickinson scored his first career NHL shorthanded goal and Dominic Toninato recorded an assist for his first point as a Blackhawk also sharing first on the team with three hits. Louis Crevier and Ilya Mikheyev each tallied an assist. Teuvo Teravainen logged a career-high four blocked shots and Ryan Greene matched a career high with three hits while Spencer Knight made 24 saves.

COBRA KAISER

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser scored his third goal of the season and logged a team-high 22:39 of ice time on Tuesday at Toronto. He’s now tallied goals (2G) in two of his last three games and has three goals over his last seven. Kaiser has recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in 33 games this season. He shares first among club blueliners with three goals, while his seven points rank fourth and four assists rank fifth.

Wyatt Kaiser makes it 1-0 against Toronto straight from the face-off

CREV THE ENGINE

Defenseman Louis Crevier tallied an assist against Toronto on Tuesday and has recorded points (1G, 1A) in two of his last four games. Crevier has established a new career high with 12 points (3G, 9A) in 32 games this season, and shares first among all team defensemen in goals, while ranking second in both assists and points.

TONNER TIME

Forward Dominic Toninato tallied an assist in Toronto for his first point as a Blackhawk. He made his Blackhawks debut on Saturday evening and matched a career high with six hits to lead all skaters. He's currently nine games shy of 200 for his NHL career.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 18, 1985: The Blackhawks retired Bobby Hull’s No. 9 at the Chicago Stadium against the Winnipeg Jets. Chicago won the game, 5-4.
Forward Al Secord recorded 27 penalty minutes in one game against the Canadiens on Feb. 20, 1985. It’s the most penalty minutes by a Blackhawks player in a single game against Montreal in team history. Secord also scored one goal in the game.

