PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings for Madhouse Centennial Celebration

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces Original Six rivals at the United Center on Saturday night to celebrate Madhouse Chapter
Chicago is 13-8-1 over their last 22 overall games against Detroit and have posted a 13-4-3 record over their last 20 games against the Red Wings at the United Center. The Blackhawks defeated the Red Wings, 5-1, on Nov. 9 at Little Caesars Arena. Connor Bedard posted three points (1G, 2A), while Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A), Artyom Levshunov (2A) and Teuvo Teravainen (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Andre Burakovsky also recorded two points (1G, 1A), including his 400th career NHL point, while Oliver Moore scored his first career NHL goal. Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves on 46 shots (.978 SV%) for the victory.
The Blackhawks fell to the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Friday evening at Enterprise Center. Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each recorded two points. Wyatt Kaiser also found the back of the net and Artyom Levshunov led the team with a season-high 22:23 of time on ice and three blocked shots, while also posting three hits. Matt Grzelcyk led all skaters with four shots on goal. Spencer Knight made 23 saves while Chicago went 1-for-1 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Chicago comes into Saturday’s matchup having earned points in seven of their last 10 (5-3-2) home games. In the 10-game stretch dating back to Oct. 28, the club ranks third in the NHL an 90.3% penalty kill (28-for- 31). The team has scored the first goal of the game in 12 of their 15 home games this season, which leads the NHL. Chicago has also given up just four first-period goals this season at home, which shares first in the league.
Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky notched two points (1G, 1A) on Friday against St. Louis and now has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. He has compiled 21 points (8G, 13A) in 26 games this season and now ranks third on the team in points, shares third with eight goals and third with 13 assists. The forward is currently averaging a career best 17:10 of time on ice per game and holds a career high 23.5% shooting percentage this season.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser found the back of the net on Friday against St. Louis and has two goals over his last five games. He also recorded one blocked shot and one takeaway in the game. Kaiser has notched 17 takeaways in 31 games this season, which ranks 13th among all NHL blueliners. He also shares fourth on the club with 29 blocked shots in 2025-26.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Dec. 13, 2015: Patrick Kane recorded an assist in a 4-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center. It was his 26th consecutive game with a point (16G, 24A), the longest point streak by a player in franchise history.
Forward Stan Mikita appeared in 175 career games against the Detroit Red Wings, notching 190 points (69G, 121A). He leads the Blackhawks all-time in games played, assists, points and game-winning goals against Detroit. His 190 points against Detroit also rank third all-time in NHL history.