PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings for Madhouse Centennial Celebration

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Chicago comes into Saturday’s matchup having earned points in seven of their last 10 (5-3-2) home games. In the 10-game stretch dating back to Oct. 28, the club ranks third in the NHL an 90.3% penalty kill (28-for- 31). The team has scored the first goal of the game in 12 of their 15 home games this season, which leads the NHL. Chicago has also given up just four first-period goals this season at home, which shares first in the league.