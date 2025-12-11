RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Madhouse” Centennial Celebration Night

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Dec. 13, matching up against a fellow Original Six franchise to celebrate “The Madhouse” – chapter two of the team’s season-long Centennial recognition.
The Madhouse, presented by Ticketmaster, will honor the history, atmosphere and personalities that defined the Chicago Stadium, which the Blackhawks called home from 1929-1994. A cathedral of sport whose legacy transcends generations, the Blackhawks’ original home was a place where sound became a physical force and traditions were born. From deafening roars during the national anthem to the unforgettable organ music, this chapter revives the spirit that earned the Stadium its famous nickname: “The Madhouse on Madison.”