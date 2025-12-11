RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Madhouse” Centennial Celebration Night

4:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans can walk through a recreated box office archway designed to resemble the original Stadium, then explore the Chicago Stadium and Anthem Wall featuring historic imagery, video tributes and a physical model of the iconic arena. Fans will also find memorabilia from Blackhawks legends, the iconic Gate 3.5 sign and a leaderboard showcasing the 15 all-time leaders in games played at the Stadium – all complemented by interactive content and photo opportunities.

5:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Chris Chelios bobblehead, also courtesy of Ticketmaster.

5:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, a Madhouse Q&A panel will take place in the Atrium hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. The panelists include former Blackhawks J.P. Bordeleau, Jocelyn Lemieux, John Marks, Phil Russell, Grant Mulvey and Steve Smith.

6:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for a can’t-miss pregame ceremony that brings the Madhouse legacy to life. Beginning just after warmups ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop, former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley will emcee the tribute that’s full of surprises and unforgettable moments honoring Chicago Stadium traditions and the legends who helped define them.