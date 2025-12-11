RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Madhouse” Centennial Celebration Night

Join the Blackhawks Dec. 13 vs. Detroit, featuring exhibits, alumni appearances and on-ice pregame ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. CT

25-26-Promotional-Schedule-Centennial-Celebration-Cards-3-The-Originals-Amex-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Dec. 13, matching up against a fellow Original Six franchise to celebrate “The Madhouse” – chapter two of the team’s season-long Centennial recognition.

The Madhouse, presented by Ticketmaster, will honor the history, atmosphere and personalities that defined the Chicago Stadium, which the Blackhawks called home from 1929-1994. A cathedral of sport whose legacy transcends generations, the Blackhawks’ original home was a place where sound became a physical force and traditions were born. From deafening roars during the national anthem to the unforgettable organ music, this chapter revives the spirit that earned the Stadium its famous nickname: “The Madhouse on Madison.”

4:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans can walk through a recreated box office archway designed to resemble the original Stadium, then explore the Chicago Stadium and Anthem Wall featuring historic imagery, video tributes and a physical model of the iconic arena. Fans will also find memorabilia from Blackhawks legends, the iconic Gate 3.5 sign and a leaderboard showcasing the 15 all-time leaders in games played at the Stadium – all complemented by interactive content and photo opportunities.

5:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Chris Chelios bobblehead, also courtesy of Ticketmaster.

5:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, a Madhouse Q&A panel will take place in the Atrium hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. The panelists include former Blackhawks J.P. Bordeleau, Jocelyn Lemieux, John Marks, Phil Russell, Grant Mulvey and Steve Smith.

6:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for a can’t-miss pregame ceremony that brings the Madhouse legacy to life. Beginning just after warmups ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop, former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley will emcee the tribute that’s full of surprises and unforgettable moments honoring Chicago Stadium traditions and the legends who helped define them.

For local fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatchfor more information. Additionally, fans can explore the iconic Chicago Stadium virtually in a 3D digital model at Blackhawks.com/ChicagoStadium, featuring an interactive look at its most legendary features including the Barton organ, Gate 3.5, the stairs to the ice and more.

Very limited tickets remain for Saturday’s celebration night, and fans wishing to attend can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information.

