RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Nick Lardis from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Lardis from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Lardis, 20, has posted 26 points (13G, 13A) in 24 games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign. He leads all AHL rookies with 26 points, ranks second with 13 goals and shares fifth with 13 assists. The forward also shares fourth among all AHL skaters in goals and ranks sixth in points. Additionally, Lardis was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for October, posting 12 points (4G, 8A) in eight games during the month.