RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Nick Lardis from Rockford

AHL October rookie of the month added to roster ahead of Saturday night matchup against Detroit

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Nick Lardis from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Lardis, 20, has posted 26 points (13G, 13A) in 24 games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign. He leads all AHL rookies with 26 points, ranks second with 13 goals and shares fifth with 13 assists. The forward also shares fourth among all AHL skaters in goals and ranks sixth in points. Additionally, Lardis was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for October, posting 12 points (4G, 8A) in eight games during the month.

The Blackhawks play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday evening at the United Center at 7:00 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

