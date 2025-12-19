RELEASE: Blackhawks Stanley Cup Alumni Return for “The Banner Years” Centennial Night

With a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961, The Banner Years celebration, presented by United Airlines, will pay tribute to the remarkable run of three championships in six seasons that reshaped Blackhawks history – with unforgettable moments beginning with the drought-ending triumph in 2010, to the legendary “17 seconds” comeback in 2013, to hoisting the Cup on home ice in 2015.

The night will immerse fans in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons with a pregame ceremony honoring the champions, a live Q&A panel featuring select alumni and a striking display that captures defining plays from every championship season. The United Center Atrium will also transform into a museum-like experience, showcasing artifacts from the Blackhawks Archive and Hockey Hall of Fame for an up-close look at Blackhawks history.

*The full list of confirmed alumni attendees includes: