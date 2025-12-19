RELEASE: Blackhawks Stanley Cup Alumni Return for “The Banner Years” Centennial Night

Hossa, Keith, Seabrook, Crawford and other legends from dynasty era return to United Center on Jan. 17

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
On Friday, Jan. 17, the Chicago Blackhawks will welcome back a celebrated group of alumni for “The Banner Years” – the third chapter of the team’s season-long Centennial recognition – when the Boston Bruins come to town for an Original Six matchup. Fans will see more than 25 iconic players return to the United Center, including Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford, Dustin Byfuglien, Andrew Shaw and more.

With a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961, The Banner Years celebration, presented by United Airlines, will pay tribute to the remarkable run of three championships in six seasons that reshaped Blackhawks history – with unforgettable moments beginning with the drought-ending triumph in 2010, to the legendary “17 seconds” comeback in 2013, to hoisting the Cup on home ice in 2015.

The night will immerse fans in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons with a pregame ceremony honoring the champions, a live Q&A panel featuring select alumni and a striking display that captures defining plays from every championship season. The United Center Atrium will also transform into a museum-like experience, showcasing artifacts from the Blackhawks Archive and Hockey Hall of Fame for an up-close look at Blackhawks history.

*The full list of confirmed alumni attendees includes:

Bryan Bickell

Marian Hossa
Dave Bolland
Duncan Keith
Sheldon Brookbank
Marcus Kruger
Troy Brouwer
Andrew Ladd
Adam Burish
Johnny Oduya
Dustin Byfuglien
Michal Rozsival
Brian Campbell
Brent Seabrook
Corey Crawford
Patrick Sharp
Scott Darling
Andrew Shaw
Andrew Desjardins
Ben Smith
Ben Eager
Viktor Stalberg
Colin Fraser
Kimmo Timonen
Michal Handzus
Antoine Vermette
Jordan Hendry
Kris Versteeg

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive an exclusive Duncan Keith bobblehead giveaway, also courtesy of United Airlines. Very limited tickets remain, and fans can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets to secure their seat now for one of the most anticipated nights of the year.

*Please note: appearances are subject to change without notice

