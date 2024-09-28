RECAP: Blackhawks Fall 2-0 to Red Wings

The team is back on the road again on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues

By NHL.com
MUNICH -- Munich native JJ Peterka scored in his homecoming game, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal at SAP Garden on Friday before a sellout crowd of 10,796.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Sam Lafferty, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn also scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made eight saves in 31:32 before he was replaced by Devon Levi, who made four saves.

The Sabres don't play again until Oct. 4, when they open the regular season with the first of two games in two nights against the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal at O2 Arena in Prague.

Lafferty gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the first period. His pass attempt to Rasmus Dahlin deflected off Red Bull forward Viet Oswald high in the zone and went into the net past goalie Mathias Niederberger.

Thompson made it 2-0 at 15:14, when he skated out of the left face-off circle to the front of the net and deflected Henri Jokiharju's floating wrist shot from the left point.

Cozens scored a power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 13:41 of the second period.

Quinn's goal at 17:29 made it 4-0. He won a race to the puck in the right circle, stayed on his skates despite nearly being pulled down from behind by Red Bull defenseman Jakob Weber, and roofed a quick snap shot past Niederberger.

Peterka extended Buffalo's lead to 5-0 at 3:48 of the third period, when he scored from the right circle with a wrist shot inside the right post.

Peterka is from Munich and lives here in the offseason. He played for Red Bull from 2019-21 and trained with the team this summer. He said he would have as many as 45 family members and friends in the stands for the game. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Hurricanes 8, Panthers 2: Seth Jarvis scored two goals and Sean Walker had three points for the Carolina Hurricanes in a win against the Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center.

William Carrier had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Jalen Chatfield, Brent Burns and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for the Hurricanes (2-0-0). Frederik Andersen made 15 saves.

Oliver Okuliar and A.J. Greer scored, and Mike Benning had two assists for the Panthers (0-2-0). Spencer Knight allowed six goals and made 15 saves through two periods. Cooper Black made seven saves in relief.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead on a delayed penalty at 6:59 of the first period. Knight stopped Gostisbehere’s shot from between the face-off circles, but Josiah Slavin tapped in the rebound near the crease.

Carolina went up 2-0 at 4:02 of the second period when Jarvis made a toe-drag in front of Florida defenseman Tobias Bjornfot and scored on a wrist shot from the slot.

Walker scored on a one-timer from the right circle to push the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:20. Jarvis made it 4-0 when he tipped Walker’s shot at 11:52. Carrier fed a pass through the slot to Jordan Staal for a back-door tap in for a 5-0 lead at 15:55.

Okuliar skated to the slot and tipped Benning’s shot past Anderson to make it 5-1 at 16:33.

Jack Roslovic’s power-play goal made it 6-1 at 19:38.

Greer scored on a wrist shot through traffic to make it 6-2 at 4:02 of the third period.

Carrier extended Carolina's lead to 7-2 at 12:20, and Andrei Svechnikov made it 8-2 at 14:54. -- Kurt Dusterberg, independent correspondent

Recap: Panthers @ Hurricanes 9.27.24

Red Wings 2, Blackhawks 0: Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot combined for 22 saves as the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Lyon turned back all 13 shots he faced through two periods before Talbot made nine saves in the third period.

Christian Fischer and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for Detroit (2-0-0). Andrew Copp had two assists.

Fischer gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead on a backhand at 4:10 of the second period and Tarasenko's power-play goal made it 2-0 at 12:32.

Arvid Soderblom made 29 saves for the Blackhawks (0-2-0).

Islanders 5, Devils 1: Fredrik Karlstrom had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in their win against the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Semyon Varlamov made 16 saves on 17 shots in two periods for New York. Jakub Skarek made eight saves in the third period. Dennis Cholowski had two assists.

Timo Meier scored for the Devils. Jake Allen allowed five goals on 17 shots.

Karlstrom made it 1-0 Islanders with a power-play goal at 2:19 of the first period. Kyle MacLean made it 2-0 at 9:23 and Bo Horvat scored on the power play at 19:44 for a 3-0 Islanders lead.

Liam Foudy gave the Islanders a 4-0 lead 2:23 into the second period.

Meier scored on the power play for the Devils at 8:17 to make it 4-1.

Oliver Wahlstrom scored at 12:19 for the 5-1 final.

Recap: Devils @ Islanders 9.27.24

