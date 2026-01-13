RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short Against Oilers, 4-1

Bertuzzi brought the Blackhawks to within 2-1 at 14:46 of the third period. He scored on the rebound of a shot by defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, spinning around at the right post and knocking the puck in with a wrist shot.

Hyman appeared to have scored at 17:38, although the call on the ice was no goal because he kicked the puck into the net, which was upheld upon video replay review.

Bouchard scored into an empty net to push it 3-1 at 19:07, and Draisaitl got a wrist shot past Knight just eight seconds later at 19:15 for the 4-1 final.

“My whole take on the game was the first 15 minutes, they dominated us,” Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. “The first five minutes of the second, they took it to us. Spencer kept us in it through that stretch. I thought the last five of the first and the rest of the game were not bad, and then we were really good in the third.

“Unfortunately a game isn’t 40 minutes long, it’s 60. We’ve talked about it being an every night League and part of an every night League is 60-minute games, sometimes 65, and you have to make sure you’re as close to your best as you can. Unfortunately, to start the game, we weren’t nearly close to our best. You’re not going to be perfect every night, but you have to be better than that, and they were on top of their game, for sure. They were flying.”

Chicago forward Teuvo Teravainen did not play after the first period. Blashill said Teravainen sustained an upper-body injury and that the Blackhawks would know more on Wednesday as the team will not practice on Tuesday.

NOTES: McDavid became the first player in Oilers history to factor on 200 game-winning goals. He is now one of seven active players to factor on as many game winners, with Sidney Crosby (279) topping that list. McDavid became the second active player to record 10 career 50-assist seasons, joining Crosby (12). He became the first player to 50 assists in a season for the fourth time in his career, which tied Bobby Orr for the third-most instances in NHL history. McDavid (46 games) matched his second-fastest mark (2020-21) to reach 80 points in a season. He reached the plateau faster in 2022-23 (44). … Bouchard and Draisaitl scored eight seconds apart to match the second-fastest two goals in Oilers history, behind tallies seven-seconds apart on Nov. 23, 2009 and Dec. 23, 1996.