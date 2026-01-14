RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Banner Years” Centennial Chapter Night

4:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans can explore a championship exhibit honoring all six Stanley Cup victories in franchise history, creating an experience that brings the Blackhawks’ winning tradition to life. This journey through history is complemented by a curated memorabilia case with pucks from the legendary “17 Seconds” comeback, a Jonathan Toews replica championship ring, and game-used equipment from Stanley Cup champions.

5:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Duncan Keith bobblehead, also courtesy of United Airlines.

5:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, a Banner Years Q&A panel will take place in the Atrium hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. The panelists include former Blackhawks Dustin Byfuglien, Troy Brouwer, Dave Bolland, Marcus Kruger, Andrew Shaw and Antoine Vermette.

6:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for a can’t-miss pregame ceremony that will immerse them in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons. Beginning just after warmups ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop, former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley will emcee the tribute that’s full of surprises and unforgettable moments that honors the remarkable run of three championships in six seasons that reshaped Blackhawks history.