RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Banner Years” Centennial Chapter Night

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 17, matching up against a fellow Original Six franchise to celebrate “The Banner Years” – chapter three of the team’s season-long Centennial recognition.
With a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961, The Banner Years celebration, presented by United Airlines, will capture the electric atmosphere of the dynasty era of the 2010s – from the drought-ending triumph in 2010, to the legendary “17 seconds” comeback in 2013, to hoisting the Cup on home ice in 2015. To mark this historic chapter, the Blackhawks will welcome back more than 25 iconic players to the United Center, including Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford, and more.