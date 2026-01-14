RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Banner Years” Centennial Chapter Night

Join the Blackhawks Jan. 17 vs. Boston, featuring Stanley Cup exhibits, alumni appearances and on-ice pregame ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. CT

25-26-Promotional-Schedule-Centennial-Celebration-Cards-5-The-Banner-Years-United-16x9
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 17, matching up against a fellow Original Six franchise to celebrate “The Banner Years” – chapter three of the team’s season-long Centennial recognition.

With a rich championship tradition built on Cup victories in 1934, 1938, and 1961, The Banner Years celebration, presented by United Airlines, will capture the electric atmosphere of the dynasty era of the 2010s – from the drought-ending triumph in 2010, to the legendary “17 seconds” comeback in 2013, to hoisting the Cup on home ice in 2015. To mark this historic chapter, the Blackhawks will welcome back more than 25 iconic players to the United Center, including Marian Hossa, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Corey Crawford, and more.

4:30 p.m. | Atrium Doors Open

Inside the Atrium, fans can explore a championship exhibit honoring all six Stanley Cup victories in franchise history, creating an experience that brings the Blackhawks’ winning tradition to life. This journey through history is complemented by a curated memorabilia case with pucks from the legendary “17 Seconds” comeback, a Jonathan Toews replica championship ring, and game-used equipment from Stanley Cup champions.

5:30 p.m. | United Center Gates Open

The first 8,000 fans to enter the United Center ahead of Saturday’s game will receive a Duncan Keith bobblehead, also courtesy of United Airlines.

5:45 p.m. | Alumni Q&A

In addition to the exhibits, a Banner Years Q&A panel will take place in the Atrium hosted by Blackhawks TV broadcaster Darren Pang. The panelists include former Blackhawks Dustin Byfuglien, Troy Brouwer, Dave Bolland, Marcus Kruger, Andrew Shaw and Antoine Vermette.

6:30 p.m. | Be in Your Seats!

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. for a can’t-miss pregame ceremony that will immerse them in the electric atmosphere of those dynasty seasons. Beginning just after warmups ahead of the 7 p.m. puck drop, former Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley will emcee the tribute that’s full of surprises and unforgettable moments that honors the remarkable run of three championships in six seasons that reshaped Blackhawks history.

Very limited tickets remain for Saturday’s celebration night, and fans wishing to attend can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information. For local fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.

Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch for more information.

