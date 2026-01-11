RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Kevin Korchinski, and goaltenders Drew Commesso and Stanislav Berezhnoy to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Korchinski, 21, has appeared in two games with the Blackhawks during the 2025-26 campaign, notching one assist. He’s also skated in 32 games with the IceHogs this season, logging 19 points (2G, 17A). Korchinski shares second among Rockford skaters and leads all club blueliners with 17 assists this season, while he leads all team defensemen with 19 points.

Commesso, 23, has competed in two games with Chicago in 2025-26, posting a 1-1-0 record, a .917 save percentage, a 2.50 goals-against average and one shutout. He recorded his first career NHL victory and shutout on Saturday against Nashville, making 36 saves on 36 shots. Commesso becomes the fourth goaltender in team history to post a shutout in his first NHL win. He’s also appeared in 19 games with Rockford during the 2025-26 campaign, notching a 6-11-3 record, a .909 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average and one shutout.

Berezhnoy, 22, has played in nine games with the IceHogs during the 2025-26 season, logging a 4-4-1 record, a .889 save percentage and a 3.23 goals-against average. He made his AHL debut on Oct. 12 at Iowa, making 29 saves on 31 shots (.935 SV%) and earning his first career AHL win.

The Blackhawks play the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow at United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. The game can be seen on CHSN and heard on WGN Radio.