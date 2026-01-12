PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Oilers

AGAINST EDMONTON

The Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand on Monday night as they host the Edmonton Oilers. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in three of their last four games against the Oilers (1-1-2). Chicago has also taken points in 13 of their last 19 games against Edmonton at United Center (10-6-3). Connor Bedard has recorded assists (2A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers and has logged points (2G, 4A) in four of his five career games against the club. Ryan Donato has recorded goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers at United Center.