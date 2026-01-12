PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Oilers

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago begins a four-game homestand on Monday night as they host Edmonton
The Blackhawks begin a four-game homestand on Monday night as they host the Edmonton Oilers. It’ll be the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. The Blackhawks have earned points in three of their last four games against the Oilers (1-1-2). Chicago has also taken points in 13 of their last 19 games against Edmonton at United Center (10-6-3). Connor Bedard has recorded assists (2A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers and has logged points (2G, 4A) in four of his five career games against the club. Ryan Donato has recorded goals (2G, 1A) in back-to-back games against the Oilers at United Center.
The Blackhawks defeated the Nashville Predators, 3-0, on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. Goaltender Drew Commesso made 36 saves on 36 shots (1.000 SV%) for his first career NHL win and shutout. Tyler Bertuzzi (1G, 1A) and Connor Bedard (2A) each recorded two points. Artyom Levshunov recorded an assist and shared first among all skaters with four hits. He also led the club with 23:32 of time on ice. Kevin Korchinski also logged an assist. Jason Dickinson matched a season high with 16 faceoff wins (16/24; 66.7%). Chicago went a perfect 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill and also went 1-for-3 (33.3%) on the power play.
The Blackhawks shutout the Nashville Predators, 3-0, on Saturday night and have earned points in six of their last seven games (5-1-1). Chicago also logged points in seven of their last nine games since Dec. 27 (6-2-1) and scored three-plus goals in seven of those nine games. The club has gone a perfect 14-for-14 (100%) on the penalty kill during their last six games and has also gone 8-for-19 (42.1%) on the power play over that span.
Forward Connor Bedard posted two assists against Nashville on Saturday for his team-leading 14th multi-point game of the season. He’s now recorded 41 multi-point games in his NHL career, which tie Jeremy Roenick and Eddie Olczyk for the second most by a Blackhawks player under age 21, trailing only Denis Savard (44). Bedard ranks first on the team with 46 points and 27 assists in 33 games this season, while his 19 goals rank second.
Rookie forward Nick Lardis found the back of the net on Saturday and is riding a career-long three-game point streak (2G, 1A). His three-game point streak shares the second-longest by a Blackhawks rookie this season. He’s logged four goals over his last 11 games and has recorded five points (4G, 1A) in 14 NHL games this season. His four goals also rank third among all Chicago rookie skaters.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 12, 1979: Hall of Fame forward and three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Blackhawks, Marián Hossa, was born in Stará L’ubovňa, Czechoslovakia. He would notch 415 points (186G, 229A) in 534 regular-season games with Chicago from 2009-17. The Blackhawks retired his No. 81 on Nov. 20, 2022 at United Center.
Chicago forward Denis Savard scored four seconds into the third period on Jan. 12, 1986 against the Hartford Whalers. It shares the fastest goal from the start of a period in NHL history. The Blackhawks would win the game, 4-2.