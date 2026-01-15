PREVIEW: Homestand Continues as Blackhawks Host Flames

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago squares off against Calgary on Thursday night in third and final meeting this season
The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday evening against the Calgary Flames. It’ll be the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 2-0-0 against the Flames this season. The Blackhawks defeated the Flames, 4-0, on Nov. 7 in Calgary. Connor Bedard posted four points (1G, 3A), while Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 33 shots for his first shutout as a Blackhawk. Chicago logged a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Nov. 18 at United Center. Bedard recorded his second-career NHL hat trick and Oliver Moore tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Ryan Donato also scored one goal. Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves on 21 shots (.905 SV%) for the win. The Blackhawks have earned wins in four of their last five games against the Flames at United Center (4-1-0).
The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers, 4-1, on Monday night at United Center. Tyler Bertuzzi scored his 24th goal of the season while Wyatt Kaiser recorded an assist and one blocked shot. Artyom Levshunov logged a career-high six hits and led all skaters with 24:33 of time on ice. Oliver Moore went 9-for-14 (69.2%) in the faceoff circle and posted two takeaways. Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 36 shots (.917 SV%) and Chicago went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on the penalty kill.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net on Monday and now shares ninth in the NHL and leads the club with 24 goals in 43 games this season. His 24 goals surpass his goal total from last season and he’s now six goals shy of his career-high 30 goals in 2021-22. He has logged points (8G, 3A) in seven of his last 10 games and ranks second on the team with 37 points this season.
Goaltender Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 36 shots (.917 SV%) against Edmonton on Monday. He has now earned points in four of his last five games(3-1-1). Knight has appeared in 31 games this season, logging a 13-12-6 record, a .910 save percentage, a 2.63 goals-against average and two shutouts. Monday against Edmonton marked the 16th game this season in which he’s logged a .900 SV%-or-higher, which shares 11th the NHL.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser tallied an assist against Edmonton on Monday and now shares fourth among club blueliners with 10 points (4G, 6A) in 46 games this season. He’s now one assist shy of matching his single-season career-high seven assists from the 2023-24 campaign. Kaiser has set a career high with 10 points this season, while his four goals shares career high with four goals.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 15, 1984: Goaltender Tony Esposito led the club to a 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Stadium. It gave him 418 Blackhawks career wins, a still-standing record for most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
Former Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane scored his first career NHL regular-season hat trick (3G, 1A) on Jan. 15, 2016 against Toronto. It took him 623 career regular-season games to record his first hat trick.