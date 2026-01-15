PREVIEW: Homestand Continues as Blackhawks Host Flames

AGAINST CALGARY

The Blackhawks continue their four-game homestand on Thursday evening against the Calgary Flames. It’ll be the third and final meeting between the two clubs this season. Chicago is 2-0-0 against the Flames this season. The Blackhawks defeated the Flames, 4-0, on Nov. 7 in Calgary. Connor Bedard posted four points (1G, 3A), while Tyler Bertuzzi (2G) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each notched two points. Spencer Knight made 33 saves on 33 shots for his first shutout as a Blackhawk. Chicago logged a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Nov. 18 at United Center. Bedard recorded his second-career NHL hat trick and Oliver Moore tallied two points (1G, 1A), while Ryan Donato also scored one goal. Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves on 21 shots (.905 SV%) for the win. The Blackhawks have earned wins in four of their last five games against the Flames at United Center (4-1-0).