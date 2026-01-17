PREVIEW: Champions Come Home as Blackhawks Face Bruins

Celebrating the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup alumni as the Bruins come to town for a Saturday night showdown

Game-Day-Hype-16x9
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

AGAINST BOSTON

The Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening at United Center. It’s the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Bruins on Oct. 9 at TD Garden. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each recorded two points, while Louis Crevier also found the back of the net. The Blackhawks have earned points in back-to-back games against Boston (1-0-1) and have taken points in nine of their last 14 games against them at United Center (5-5-4). Nick Foligno is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against the Bruins and leads all Chicago skaters with 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points in 53 games against Boston.

Conner Bedard scores from the cirlce for his first goal of the season

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks were defeated by the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Thursday at United Center. Nick Foligno scored his second goal of the season and went 6-for-10 (60.0%) in the faceoff circle. Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert each logged an assist while Louis Crevier appeared in his 100th career NHL game and led all skaters with three blocked shots and share first with four shots on goal. Jason Dickinson went 10-for-14 (71.4%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard led all forwards with 22:05 of time on ice and Spencer Knight made 20 saves on 22 shots (.909 SV%).

NICK AT NIGHT

Captain Nick Foligno found the back of the net against the Flames on Thursday and has now logged nine points (2G, 7A) in 25 games in 2025-26. He posted two hits against Calgary and ranks third on the club with 62 hits this season. The forward also went 6-for-10 (60.0%) in the faceoff circle against the Flames leads the club with a 51.0% faceoff win percentage (min. 150 faceoffs) this season.

Nick Foligno goes top shelf to make it 1-0 against Calgary

CREV THE ENGINE

Defenseman Louis Crevier appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday against Calgary. He became the fourth skater taken in the third round or later of the 2020 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. Against the Flames, Crevier led all skaters with three blocked shots and shared first with four shots on goal. He ranks second on the club with 66 hits this season.

PAPA MURPH

Defenseman Connor Murphy (534) tied Marian Hossa (534) for 36th all-time in career games as a Blackhawk on Thursday against the Flames. Murphy also posted two hits and one blocked shot against Calgary. He shares first on the team with 68 blocked shots in 2025-26, while he ranks sixth with 48 hits this season.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 17, 1962: Goaltender Glenn Hall played in his 500th consecutive game — regular-season and playoffs combined — during a 7-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at home. Hall holds the record for most consecutive games played by a goaltender at 502 games played.
Former Blackhawks forward Denis Savard scored his 10th career NHL hat trick against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 17, 1988 at Chicago Stadium. Chicago won the game, 5-4.

News Feed

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Catch Flames

PREVIEW: Homestand Continues as Blackhawks Host Flames

RELEASE: Details Announced for “The Banner Years” Centennial Chapter Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short Against Oilers, 4-1

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Oilers

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Three Roster Moves

RECAP: Blackhawks Blank Predators in Bounce-Back Win

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Nashville for Saturday Night Road Tilt

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Stanislav Berezhnoy from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to the Capitals as Bedard Returns

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Connor Bedard from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Chicago Meets Washington Again in Friday Night Home Matchup

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Ryan Ellis, Jake Furlong and Fourth-Round Pick from Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Ethan Del Mastro to Rockford IceHogs

RECAP: Seven-Goal Night Sends Blackhawks Past Blues

STATEMENT: Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Glenn Hall, "Mr. Goalie"

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Central Division Rival Blues

RELEASE: Fifth Third Arena to Rebrand as Blackhawks Ice Center