PREVIEW: Champions Come Home as Blackhawks Face Bruins

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Celebrating the 2010, 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup alumni as the Bruins come to town for a Saturday night showdown
The Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening at United Center. It’s the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Bruins on Oct. 9 at TD Garden. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each recorded two points, while Louis Crevier also found the back of the net. The Blackhawks have earned points in back-to-back games against Boston (1-0-1) and have taken points in nine of their last 14 games against them at United Center (5-5-4). Nick Foligno is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against the Bruins and leads all Chicago skaters with 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points in 53 games against Boston.
The Blackhawks were defeated by the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Thursday at United Center. Nick Foligno scored his second goal of the season and went 6-for-10 (60.0%) in the faceoff circle. Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert each logged an assist while Louis Crevier appeared in his 100th career NHL game and led all skaters with three blocked shots and share first with four shots on goal. Jason Dickinson went 10-for-14 (71.4%) in the faceoff circle. Connor Bedard led all forwards with 22:05 of time on ice and Spencer Knight made 20 saves on 22 shots (.909 SV%).
Captain Nick Foligno found the back of the net against the Flames on Thursday and has now logged nine points (2G, 7A) in 25 games in 2025-26. He posted two hits against Calgary and ranks third on the club with 62 hits this season. The forward also went 6-for-10 (60.0%) in the faceoff circle against the Flames leads the club with a 51.0% faceoff win percentage (min. 150 faceoffs) this season.
Defenseman Louis Crevier appeared in his 100th career NHL game on Thursday against Calgary. He became the fourth skater taken in the third round or later of the 2020 NHL Draft to hit the milestone. Against the Flames, Crevier led all skaters with three blocked shots and shared first with four shots on goal. He ranks second on the club with 66 hits this season.
Defenseman Connor Murphy (534) tied Marian Hossa (534) for 36th all-time in career games as a Blackhawk on Thursday against the Flames. Murphy also posted two hits and one blocked shot against Calgary. He shares first on the team with 68 blocked shots in 2025-26, while he ranks sixth with 48 hits this season.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
Jan. 17, 1962: Goaltender Glenn Hall played in his 500th consecutive game — regular-season and playoffs combined — during a 7-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at home. Hall holds the record for most consecutive games played by a goaltender at 502 games played.
Former Blackhawks forward Denis Savard scored his 10th career NHL hat trick against the Washington Capitals on Jan. 17, 1988 at Chicago Stadium. Chicago won the game, 5-4.