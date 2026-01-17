PREVIEW: Champions Come Home as Blackhawks Face Bruins

AGAINST BOSTON

The Blackhawks host the Boston Bruins on Saturday evening at United Center. It’s the second of two meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago fell in overtime, 4-3, to the Bruins on Oct. 9 at TD Garden. Connor Bedard (1G, 1A) and Andre Burakovsky (1G, 1A) each recorded two points, while Louis Crevier also found the back of the net. The Blackhawks have earned points in back-to-back games against Boston (1-0-1) and have taken points in nine of their last 14 games against them at United Center (5-5-4). Nick Foligno is riding a three-game point streak (2G, 2A) against the Bruins and leads all Chicago skaters with 10 goals, 15 assists and 25 points in 53 games against Boston.