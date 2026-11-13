Donato wins it in OT, Blackhawks defeat Sabres to end six-game slide

Nazar scores twice for Chicago; Buffalo has lost three straight

Sabres at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Ryan Donato scored at 3:12 of overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks ended a six-game slide with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at United Center on Thursday.

The forward circled in the offensive zone, moved to the slot and put a wrist shot past Sabres goalie Alex Lyon.

“I don't know if I had a virus come (on) in the last seconds ... I'm not even kidding with you,” Donato said. “I felt terrible. Said a couple extra prayers to get those bounces and just bear down and got one tonight, so it felt good."

BUF@CHI: Donato wheels across the zone to rip OT winner home

Frank Nazar scored twice and Spencer Knight made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (5-13-1), who had gone 1-8-1 in their past 10 games. Sam Rinzel had two assists.

“I thought our defensive details were good,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill, whose team hadn’t played since a 9-2 loss at Carolina on Nov. 7. “I thought we checked hard, I thought we checked well. You just go stretches where you don’t practice enough, so it was good to get those practices in. I thought the guys dialed in on their defensive details. It was a real strong suit of the game. I didn’t think we had our best game.”

Owen Power and Tage Thompson each scored, and Jack Quinn had two assists for the Sabres (8-7-4), who have lost their past three games (0-2-1). Alex Lyon made 22 saves in his season debut. He sustained an upper-body injury during the preseason and was activated from injured reserve before the game.

BUF@CHI: Nazar draws it even in 3rd with second goal

The Sabres were coming off an 8-3 loss at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, in which they used goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis.

“Good,” Lyon said of his first start this season. “Pretty comfortable. I put in a lot of work here in the last couple of weeks. It felt nice that it kind of paid off. I felt pretty good, but it’s kind of the perfect storm when you don’t win. You feel good, but it’s still a bad feeling. Just have to keep grinding. We got a long road trip ahead of us, and so we’ve got to make the most out of every opportunity.”

Power put the Sabres ahead 1-0 at 9:00 of the first period. Josh Norris made a backhand pass from the slot to Power, who scored with a one-timer over Knight’s right shoulder from the top of the right face-off circle.

Nazar tied the game 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:22. He got Connor Bedard’s pass from the bottom of the left circle and tapped the puck over Lyon's left skate at the near post.

BUF@CHI: Bedard sets up Nazar for PPG at the doorstep

Thompson put Buffalo back on top 2-1 on the power play at 15:46. Quinn fought off Chicago forward Jordan Greenway along the left-wing boards and backhanded a pass to Thompson, who fired a wrist shot in from the face-off dot.

“We came into tonight making sure we weren’t giving them many rush chances,” Thompson said. “We were on the right side of pucks. I thought we did that. I thought we played a pretty solid game. Obviously, we can find ways to generate offense a little bit more. I thought we played a pretty good game. (Stinks) the result being what it was, but definitely, in my opinion, a better response than the last game.”

Nazar scored his second of the game to tie it 2-2 at 8:22 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the high slot, and it went into the net off the blade of Nazar's stick.

“Definitely a thing we talked about too this week: getting to the net, screening the goalie more, winning those box-outs and that fight to the net,” Nazar said. “Continue to do that and good things will happen.” 

NOTES: Thompson tallied his 225th career goal with Buffalo to pass Miroslav Satan (224) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list. … Chicago forward Patrick Kane returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Kane played 17:39 and had four shots on goal. … Chicago forward Roman Kantserov had an assist to extend his point streak (six goals, three assists) to nine games since Oct. 25. He became the fourth different rookie with a run of that length in Blackhawks history after Steve Larmer (10 games from Dec. 8-29, 1982 & nine games from Nov. 14 – Dec. 1, 1982), Jonathan Toews (10 games from Oct. 10-31, 2007) and Jeremy Roenick (nine games from Jan. 27 – Feb. 18, 1990).

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