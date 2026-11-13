Donato wins it in OT, Blackhawks defeat Sabres to end six-game slide

Thompson put Buffalo back on top 2-1 on the power play at 15:46. Quinn fought off Chicago forward Jordan Greenway along the left-wing boards and backhanded a pass to Thompson, who fired a wrist shot in from the face-off dot.

“We came into tonight making sure we weren’t giving them many rush chances,” Thompson said. “We were on the right side of pucks. I thought we did that. I thought we played a pretty solid game. Obviously, we can find ways to generate offense a little bit more. I thought we played a pretty good game. (Stinks) the result being what it was, but definitely, in my opinion, a better response than the last game.”

Nazar scored his second of the game to tie it 2-2 at 8:22 of the third period. Rinzel put the puck toward the net from the high slot, and it went into the net off the blade of Nazar's stick.

“Definitely a thing we talked about too this week: getting to the net, screening the goalie more, winning those box-outs and that fight to the net,” Nazar said. “Continue to do that and good things will happen.”

NOTES: Thompson tallied his 225th career goal with Buffalo to pass Miroslav Satan (224) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list. … Chicago forward Patrick Kane returned to the Blackhawks’ lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Kane played 17:39 and had four shots on goal. … Chicago forward Roman Kantserov had an assist to extend his point streak (six goals, three assists) to nine games since Oct. 25. He became the fourth different rookie with a run of that length in Blackhawks history after Steve Larmer (10 games from Dec. 8-29, 1982 & nine games from Nov. 14 – Dec. 1, 1982), Jonathan Toews (10 games from Oct. 10-31, 2007) and Jeremy Roenick (nine games from Jan. 27 – Feb. 18, 1990).