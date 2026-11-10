RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce Centennial Game Programming Details

Presented by Circa Sports, Blackhawks Centennial Game on Nov. 17 vs. Toronto to feature special exhibits, commemorative keepsakes and Alumni Ambassador appearances

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By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks will host the franchise’s Centennial Game, presented by Circa Sports, as the team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The night commemorates the Blackhawks inaugural NHL game on Nov. 17, 1926, exactly 100 years ago to the night when they also faced Toronto, then known as the St. Patricks, and defeated them by a score of 4-1. 

Serving as the culmination of the organization's Centennial celebration that began last season, the Centennial Game will honor the Blackhawks storied history by bringing together the memories and moments that helped shape the franchise. Fans in attendance will experience exclusive exhibits, special guests, commemorative keepsakes and milestone announcements throughout the night.

4:00 p.m. | ATRIUM DOORS OPEN

Fans who arrive early can step inside the Centennial Team Archive, a one-night-only exhibit tracing the Blackhawks from their 1926 debut to today. Featuring rare artifacts, historic memorabilia and photography, the archive offers an up-close look at a century of the club’s past, including Tony Esposito's iconic mask and goalie gear and Stan Mikita's 1966-67 Triple Crown trophies. 

The first 8,000 fans through the Atrium doors will receive a limited-edition Centennial game program, produced by the Blackhawks exclusively for the night. Inspired by the programs distributed during the club’s inaugural 1926-27 season, an original of which will be on display in the Atrium exhibition, the keepsake is lithograph-printed throughout as a nod to the printing methods of that era, with textured accents on the front and back covers. Inside, archival imagery and stories span a century of Blackhawks hockey. 

In addition to the Atrium, programs will be available at all United Center entry gates, which open at 5 p.m. 

5:15 p.m. | PREGAME Q&A

For the first time, all five current Blackhawks Ambassadors will appear together as Denis Savard, Chris Chelios, Pat Foley, Jeremy Roenick and Eddie Olczyk will take part in a Q&A panel in the atrium. Bringing together more than four decades of Blackhawks hockey from the ice and the broadcast booth, the group will share stories from their careers and offer a behind-the-scenes look at life with the club.

6:30 p.m. | PUCK DROP

Once the puck drops, in-game tributes will spotlight the legends and eras that built the franchise, with nods to the key chapters of the club’s 100-year story. 

The Blackhawks will mark the occasion by taking the ice in their Centennial jerseys one last time, closing out the run of the commemorative uniform introduced when the Centennial celebration began last season. 

The festivities carry into the first intermission, when former teammates and fan favorites Chris Chelios and Jeremy Roenick will be on hand to take photos with fans in the Atrium. It’s a chance for fans to add another memory to a night full of them, alongside two of the most beloved stars of the club’s 100-year story. Photos are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

As the club closes the book on its first century, it will also look ahead to the next one with the unveiling of the 2026-27 Blackhawks Hall of Fame Class, announcing the next honorees who will take their place among the franchise’s all-time greats. Additional details regarding the induction ceremony and celebrations, which will take place on Sunday, March 14, will be announced at a later date.

CENTENNIAL SILENT AUCTION

In celebration of the Centennial, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation’s November silent auction is open now at Blackhawks.com/NovemberAuction through 11:59 a.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 30. The auction features one-of-a-kind pieces marking the franchise’s 100th anniversary, highlighted by game-worn Centennial jerseys from Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell and others, along with autographed locker stall nameplates. Proceeds support the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

Limited tickets remain for the Centennial Game, and fans wishing to attend can visit Blackhawks.com/Tickets for more information. For fans tuning in from home, the game can be seen on TNT and heard on WGN Radio. Visit Blackhawks.com/HowToWatch for more information.

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