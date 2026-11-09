The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Soderblom, 27, has gone 0-3-1 in five games with the Blackhawks during the 2026-27 campaign, posting a 4.67 goals-against average and an .842 save percentage.
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Arvid Soderblom to the Rockford Icehogs
The goaltender has played in five games for the Blackhawks this season
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Arvid Soderblom has been assigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL).