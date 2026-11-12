PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Sabres

Chicago opens a four-game homestand Thursday night against Buffalo for the final meeting between the clubs this season

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By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
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🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
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More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago opens a four-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at United Center. 
  • Dillon Boucher (8) and Cole Smith (8) have combined for 16 hits over the Blackhawks' last two games. 
  • Spencer Knight leads the NHL in high-danger saves (119) so far this season. 
  • Swedish forward Anton Frondell paces the team in faceoff wins (103) through the club's first 18 games.

AGAINST THE SABRES

  • Chicago opens a four-game homestand on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres. This is the second and final meeting of the season between the two clubs.
  • The Blackhawks dropped a 4-3 decision when the teams met back on Oct. 3 at KeyBank Center. Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan Donato and Oliver Moore each had a goal in the game. 
  • The Blackhawks have 58 wins all-time against the Sabres, with 38 coming on home ice. 
  • Over the last 25 meetings between the two franchises, Chicago owns a 14-9-2 record. 
  • Connor Bedard has three points (3A) over his last three games against the Sabres. The North Vancouver native owns four points (4A) in five career appearances against them. 
  • Bertuzzi has found the back of the net in three of his last four games against Buffalo. The Sudbury, Ont. native has totaled 19 points (10G, 9A) in 25 career games against them. 
  • Forward Teuvo Teravainen has posted 13 points (4G, 9A) over his last 10 home games against the Sabres. He handed out an assist when the two squads met back on Oct. 3.
  • Defenseman Alex Vlasic has notched three points (1G, 2A) over his last three games against the Sabres, including a two-assist effort in the first meeting between the two clubs this season (Oct. 3). 
  • Ryan Greene has two points (1G, 1A) in three career appearances against Buffalo. He scored his first career shorthanded goal against them on April 13, 2026. 
  • Anton Frondell posted two assists against the Sabres when the teams met back on Oct. 3. 
  • Goaltender Spencer Knight holds a 4-3-0 record, 3.11 goals-against average and .892 save percentage in seven career appearances against Buffalo.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
TAGE THOMPSON | C | #72

Paces all NHL rookies in goals (9), while ranking fifth in points (11).

 

Enters Thursday's contest riding an eight-game point streak (6G, 2A).

 

It's the longest point streak by a Blackhawks rookie since Jonathan Toews' 10-game run in 2007.

 

He has scored six of his team-leading nine goals at United Center this season.

Leads the Sabres in points (19) and goals (10) so far this season.

 

He has produced nine points (5G, 4A) over his last five games.

 

Posted 81 points (40G, 41A) in 81 regular-season games last season.

 

Totaled 15 points (5G, 10A) across 13 playoff games in 2025-26.

 

COMMESSO GETS THE CALL

Goaltender Drew Commesso was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) on Nov. 9 ... The Norwell, Mass. native had a 2-4-1 record, 2.74 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in seven appearances with Rockford this season ... The 6-foot-2 netminder went 2-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks last season ... Commesso earned his first NHL victory with a 36-save shutout against Nashville on Jan. 10, 2026. With that, he became the fourth goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his first NHL win.

VLAS IS IN SESSION

Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted two assists on Nov. 7 at Carolina, marking his second multi-point game of the season ... The Wilmette, Ill. native is up to four assists on the season, pushing him into a share of the club lead among blueliners ... Vlasic also paces the squad in blocks (30), stepping in front of 11 shots over his last five games.

DOMINATING THE DOT

Forward Ryan Greene won 55.3% (21-of-38) of his faceoffs during Chicago’s three-game road trip last week ... Roman Kantserov secured 51.9% (14-of-27) of his draws during the Blackhawks’ road swing last week, including a career-high 10 faceoff wins against the Panthers on Nov. 4 ... Swedish forward Anton Frondell paces the team in faceoff wins (103) so far this season. He has won 28 of those draws over his last five appearances.

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