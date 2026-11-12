PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home to Face Sabres

🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago opens a four-game homestand Thursday night against Buffalo for the final meeting between the clubs this season
🕒 TIME: 7:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
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ROMAN KANTSEROV | RW | #80
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TAGE THOMPSON | C | #72
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Paces all NHL rookies in goals (9), while ranking fifth in points (11).
Enters Thursday's contest riding an eight-game point streak (6G, 2A).
It's the longest point streak by a Blackhawks rookie since Jonathan Toews' 10-game run in 2007.
He has scored six of his team-leading nine goals at United Center this season.
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Leads the Sabres in points (19) and goals (10) so far this season.
He has produced nine points (5G, 4A) over his last five games.
Posted 81 points (40G, 41A) in 81 regular-season games last season.
Totaled 15 points (5G, 10A) across 13 playoff games in 2025-26.
Goaltender Drew Commesso was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) on Nov. 9 ... The Norwell, Mass. native had a 2-4-1 record, 2.74 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in seven appearances with Rockford this season ... The 6-foot-2 netminder went 2-1-0 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in three appearances with the Blackhawks last season ... Commesso earned his first NHL victory with a 36-save shutout against Nashville on Jan. 10, 2026. With that, he became the fourth goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his first NHL win.
Defenseman Alex Vlasic posted two assists on Nov. 7 at Carolina, marking his second multi-point game of the season ... The Wilmette, Ill. native is up to four assists on the season, pushing him into a share of the club lead among blueliners ... Vlasic also paces the squad in blocks (30), stepping in front of 11 shots over his last five games.
Forward Ryan Greene won 55.3% (21-of-38) of his faceoffs during Chicago’s three-game road trip last week ... Roman Kantserov secured 51.9% (14-of-27) of his draws during the Blackhawks’ road swing last week, including a career-high 10 faceoff wins against the Panthers on Nov. 4 ... Swedish forward Anton Frondell paces the team in faceoff wins (103) so far this season. He has won 28 of those draws over his last five appearances.