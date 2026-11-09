RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Drew Commesso from Rockford

Additionally, Patrick Kane has been placed on injured reserve

CHI Roster Updates
By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
Blackhawks.com

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that goaltender Drew Commesso has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, forward Patrick Kane (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2.

Commesso, 24, has posted a 2-4-1 record with the IceHogs this season, recording a 2.74 goals-against average (GAA), an .890 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout. During the 2025-26 season with Chicago, Commesso went 2-1-0 with a 2.31 GAA, and a .918 SV%, earning his first career win in a 36-save shutout on Jan. 10 in Nashville against the Predators. He became the fourth goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in his first NHL win.

Kane, 37, has totaled nine points (1G, 8A) in 15 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2026-27 campaign. His eight assists rank second on the club, while his nine points rank third.

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