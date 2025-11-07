Game Recap: Hurricanes 4, Wild 3

The teams then combined for three goals in 52 seconds during a frantic 4-on-4 sequence.

Blake tied the game 1-1 at 12:53 for Carolina, finishing an end-to-end rush with a snap shot past Gustavsson’s blocker.

“It was 4-on-4, so a little more ice than usual,” Blake said. “I just kind of winded it up a little bit. I think it was kind of a broken play, so that played a factor into it.”

Just 21 seconds later, Kirill Kaprizov set up Brock Faber for a snap shot in the right circle to put Minnesota up 2-1 at 13:24.

"Sweet play by (Marcus Johansson) and a good play by Kirill, and I just shot it hard. I don’t really know where it went,” Faber said. “It was a good effort from us. We had our chances, and it [stinks] not getting two points.”

Carolina tied the game 2-2 at 13:45. Svechnikov took a pass from Alexander Nikishin in the neutral zone, skated to the left circle and shot between the legs of Minnesota defenseman Jake Middleton for a short-side goal.

Walker scored his second goal in as many games five seconds after a power play ended with a wrist shot from inside the blue line to give Carolina a 3-2 lead at 16:51.

“We definitely have talked about getting a lot more pucks to the net,” Walker said. "(Seth Jarvis) made a great pass to me, and when I looked up, I knew I could definitely get it past the first guy. And luckily it was a good screen, I think by [Faber].”