Game Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back home today, returning to Grand Casino for a weekend back-to-back after silencing the canons in Columbus in a 5-2 triumph over the Blue Jackets.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 21-9-5

Oilers Record: 17-12-6

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 64-33-10 (33-17-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
31.9%
23.7%
Penalty Kill
79.0%
79.5%
Faceoff
52.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.40
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
3.34
2.51


Last Time Out

MIN at CBJ | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Oilers

Minnesota won the first meeting, 1-0, in Edmonton (12/3).

D Jonas Brodin scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by C Nico Sturm. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 33 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild.

G Stuart Skinner stopped 23-of-24 shots faced in the game for Edmonton.

Wild Leaders Against Oilers

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points (9- 19=28) in 25 career contests vs. Edmonton
  • D Quinn Hughes owns 27 points (5-22=27) in 29 games
  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 23 points (13-10=23) in 31 games
  • C Ryan Hartman has 17 points (7-10=17) in 22 games

Oilers Leaders Against Wild

  • C Connor McDavid (12-20=32, in 26 games) and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (12-20=32, in 40 games) lead Edmonton with 32 points
  • C Leon Draisaitl has 31 points (16-15=31) in 27 games
  • C Adam Henrique owns 24 points (8-16=24) in 33 games

Recent Transactions

12/19/25

Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa 

12/18/25

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve

12/17/25

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

12/16/25

Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

12/13/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)

Jonas Brodin: upper body (four games missed)

Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (13 games missed)

Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)

Marcus Johansson: lower body (two games missed)

Jake Middleton: upper body (five games missed)

Mats Zuccarello: upper body (five games missed)

Connections

  • President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
  • D Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton
  • F Tyler Pitlick was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 14 points (11-3=14) in 58 games across parts of three seasons (2013-15, 2016-17) with the club

Fast Facts

  • The Wild’s 64 wins and 31 road wins all-time against the Oilers are its most against any team
  • The Wild’s 33 victories at Grand Casino are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35)
  • The Wild is 12-4-0 in the last 16 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
  • Minnesota is 36-13-1 (.730) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s second-best point percentage against the Oilers in that span
  • Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 20-5-0 (.800) in 25 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
  • Minnesota has won six of its last eight games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19
  • The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07- 10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

