SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild is back home today, returning to Grand Casino for a weekend back-to-back after silencing the canons in Columbus in a 5-2 triumph over the Blue Jackets.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Oilers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 20th at 2:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
Wild Record: 21-9-5
Oilers Record: 17-12-6
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 64-33-10 (33-17-3 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
EDM
MIN
Power Play
31.9%
23.7%
Penalty Kill
79.0%
79.5%
Faceoff
52.9%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.40
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
3.34
2.51
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Oilers
Minnesota won the first meeting, 1-0, in Edmonton (12/3).
D Jonas Brodin scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by C Nico Sturm. G Jesper Wallstedt saved all 33 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild.
G Stuart Skinner stopped 23-of-24 shots faced in the game for Edmonton.
Wild Leaders Against Oilers
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 28 points (9- 19=28) in 25 career contests vs. Edmonton
- D Quinn Hughes owns 27 points (5-22=27) in 29 games
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 23 points (13-10=23) in 31 games
- C Ryan Hartman has 17 points (7-10=17) in 22 games
Oilers Leaders Against Wild
- C Connor McDavid (12-20=32, in 26 games) and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (12-20=32, in 40 games) lead Edmonton with 32 points
- C Leon Draisaitl has 31 points (16-15=31) in 27 games
- C Adam Henrique owns 24 points (8-16=24) in 33 games
Recent Transactions
12/19/25
Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa
12/18/25
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve
12/17/25
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
12/16/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
12/13/25
Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)
Jonas Brodin: upper body (four games missed)
Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (13 games missed)
Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)
Marcus Johansson: lower body (two games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper body (five games missed)
Mats Zuccarello: upper body (five games missed)
Connections
- President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin collected 161 points (79-82=161) and 354 PIM in 211 games with Edmonton in parts of four seasons (1997-01)
- D Jared Spurgeon is from Edmonton
- F Tyler Pitlick was selected by Edmonton in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft and collected 14 points (11-3=14) in 58 games across parts of three seasons (2013-15, 2016-17) with the club
Fast Facts
- The Wild’s 64 wins and 31 road wins all-time against the Oilers are its most against any team
- The Wild’s 33 victories at Grand Casino are the second-most against any franchise (COL, 35)
- The Wild is 12-4-0 in the last 16 games against the Oilers dating back to 10/22/19
- Minnesota is 36-13-1 (.730) vs. Edmonton since the 2010-11 season, the NHL’s second-best point percentage against the Oilers in that span
- Since the start of the 2010-11 season, Minnesota is 20-5-0 (.800) in 25 games at Edmonton, including an eight-game win streak (2/21/13-1/31/17) – the longest road win streak in team history
- Minnesota has won six of its last eight games against Edmonton at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 10/22/19
- The Wild won 17 straight games against the Oilers in Saint Paul (2/25/07- 10/13/11) - the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.