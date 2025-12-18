COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Minnesota Wild is set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Nationwide Arena. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Blue Jackets
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon
71 Carson Lambos - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, December 18th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blue Jackets