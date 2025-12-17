Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive Presented by and Benefitting the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a toy drive presented by and benefitting The Salvation Army on Saturday, Dec. 20 when it hosts the Edmonton Oilers at 2:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 21 against the Colorado Avalanche at 5:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. New, unwrapped toys, games and cash donations will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 11:15 a.m. until midway through the first period on Dec. 20 and from 2:15 until midway through the first period on Dec. 21. The Salvation Army will distribute all collected gifts to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

“Providing Christmas gifts to families who are struggling to make ends meet is a longstanding Salvation Army tradition,” said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, Salvation Army division commander. “We’re immensely grateful to the Minnesota Wild for partnering in our effort this year to provide a memorable Christmas for nearly 18,000 kids.”

Last year, The Salvation Army Northern Division helped 369,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services, meeting human needs without discrimination. This year, new struggles caused by higher prices for food, rent and utilities and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.

By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army Northern Division is #DoingTheMostGood at more than 85 operation centers in Minnesota and North Dakota. For more information about The Salvation Army Northern Division, please visit SalvationArmyNorth.org.

