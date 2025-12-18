Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Špaček (SPAH-chehk) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and placed defenseman Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve.

Špaček, 22 (2/18/23), owns 11 assists (0-11=11), 43 shots and six penalty minutes (PIM) in 26 games with Iowa this season, ranking T-1st on the team in assists and fourth in points. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Columbus, Ohio, recorded 31 points (4-27=31), 31 PIM and 117 shots in 72 games with Iowa during the 2024-25 season, leading the team with 18 power play assists, ranking second in assists, and pacing team defensemen in scoring. For his career, Špaček owns 54 points (7-47=54), 58 PIM and 233 shots in 159 games over three AHL seasons (2023-26). Špaček has represented Czechia at multiple international competitions, including the 2025 IIHF World Championship, where he recorded two assists in eight games, and the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he posted five assists in 10 games to help Czechia secure gold. He also helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Tournament, recording eight points (3-5=8), 11 shots and a plus-7 rating in seven games.

Špaček was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (No. 153 overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has yet to appear in an NHL game. He will wear sweater No. 82 with the Wild.

Hunt, 23 (5/15/02), has recorded two assists (0-2=2), a plus-3 rating and 18 blocked shots while averaging 12:26 of time on ice per game in 12 games for Minnesota this season.

Minnesota will play at the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at 6 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.

