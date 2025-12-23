Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

122325vsNSH_2568x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Nashville Predators tonight, hoping to bounce back after a tough 5-1 loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Tune In, Wild Fans!

Jack Jablonski will join Joe O'Donnell for tonight's radio broadcast! Listen on KFAN Sports Radio.

20251223-Jack-Jablonski-Color-Broadcastor-1920x1080

Wild Record: 22-10-5

Predators Record: 15-16-4

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 41-40-12 (26-16-5 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
17.4%
23.6%
Penalty Kill
82.1%
77.5%
Faceoff
52.3%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.80
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
3.40
2.57


Last Time Out

COL at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena.

D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) each posted two points for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 32-of-34 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

C Steven Stamkos (1-0=1) and RW Matthew Wood (1-0=1) scored for Nashville. G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators.

Wild Leaders Against Predators

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 39 points (17-22=39) in 46 games against Nashville
  • D Quinn Hughes has 23 assists (0-23=23) in 17 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon (4-14=18 in 43 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-16=18 in 26 games) each have 18 points

Preds Leaders Against Wild

  • D Roman Josi leads Nashville with 43 points (16-27=43) in 47 career games against the Wild
  • C Ryan O’Reilly has 40 points (20-20=40) in 62 games
  • LW Filip Forsberg owns 36 points (20-16=36) in 38 games
  • Stamkos has 19 points (8-11=19) in 27 games

Recent Transactions

12/21/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

12/19/25

Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa 

12/18/25

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve

12/17/25

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)

Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
  • C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
  • LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
  • Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
  • Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
  • RW Vinnie Hinostroza collected two assists in 13 games with Nashville last season
  • LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
  • D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
  • C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17). Haula also played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for three seasons (2010-13) and for one season (2008-09) at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Northfield
  • Wood played one season (2024-25) at the University of Minnesota
  • C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
  • D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 10-4-1 in its last 15 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 2/18/17, and has won four consecutive games

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.23 MIN vs. NSH Game Notes
- 0.8 MB
Download 12.23 MIN vs. NSH Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones

Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Recap: Wild 5, Blue Jackets 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild at Blue Jackets Morning Skate Wrap Up

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild on 7th - Episode 124: The Minnesota Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive Presented by and Benefitting the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 0

Wild vs. Caps Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Capitals