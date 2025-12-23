Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators

This Season on Wild vs. Predators

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena.

D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) each posted two points for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 32-of-34 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.

C Steven Stamkos (1-0=1) and RW Matthew Wood (1-0=1) scored for Nashville. G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators.