SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild faces off against the Nashville Predators tonight, hoping to bounce back after a tough 5-1 loss to Colorado on Sunday.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Predators
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: ESPN+/Hulu
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Predators
Tune In, Wild Fans!
Jack Jablonski will join Joe O'Donnell for tonight's radio broadcast! Listen on KFAN Sports Radio.
Wild Record: 22-10-5
Predators Record: 15-16-4
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 41-40-12 (26-16-5 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
NSH
MIN
Power Play
17.4%
23.6%
Penalty Kill
82.1%
77.5%
Faceoff
52.3%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
2.80
3.03
Goals Against / Games Played
3.40
2.57
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Predators
Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena.
D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) each posted two points for the Wild. G Filip Gustavsson saved 32-of-34 shots faced to earn the win for Minnesota.
C Steven Stamkos (1-0=1) and RW Matthew Wood (1-0=1) scored for Nashville. G Justus Annunen stopped 21-of-24 shots faced for the Predators.
Wild Leaders Against Predators
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 39 points (17-22=39) in 46 games against Nashville
- D Quinn Hughes has 23 assists (0-23=23) in 17 games
- D Jared Spurgeon (4-14=18 in 43 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-16=18 in 26 games) each have 18 points
Preds Leaders Against Wild
- D Roman Josi leads Nashville with 43 points (16-27=43) in 47 career games against the Wild
- C Ryan O’Reilly has 40 points (20-20=40) in 62 games
- LW Filip Forsberg owns 36 points (20-16=36) in 38 games
- Stamkos has 19 points (8-11=19) in 27 games
Recent Transactions
12/21/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
12/20/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
12/19/25
Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa
12/18/25
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve
12/17/25
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)
Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild Head Coach John Hynes went 134-96-18 in parts of four seasons (2020-23) as Nashville’s Head Coach
- C Ryan Hartman recorded 26 points (13-13=26) in 85 games in parts of two seasons with the Predators (2017-19)
- LW Yakov Trenin was selected by Nashville in the second round (55th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and recorded 79 points (46-33=79), 162 PIM and six GWG in 283 games with Nashville in five seasons (2019-24)
- Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette recorded 321 points (119-202=321) in 489 games with the Wild (2001-04, 2008-11). He also spent five seasons in Minnesota’s hockey operations department (2014-19) as an Assistant Coach, Hockey Operations Advisor, Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel
- Nashville Assistant Coach Darby Hendrickson collected 60 points (29-31=60) in 182 games with Minnesota (2000-04) and served as an Assistant Coach with Minnesota for 14 seasons (2010-24)
- RW Vinnie Hinostroza collected two assists in 13 games with Nashville last season
- LW Cole Smith is a native of Brainerd
- D Brady Skjei is from Lakeville and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2012-15)
- C Erik Haula was selected by Minnesota in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and recorded 89 points (42-47=89) in 266 games with the Wild (2013-17). Haula also played collegiately at the University of Minnesota for three seasons (2010-13) and for one season (2008-09) at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Northfield
- Wood played one season (2024-25) at the University of Minnesota
- C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
- D Nick Perbix is from Elk River and played four seasons at St. Cloud State (2018-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 10-4-1 in its last 15 games played against the Predators at Grand Casino Arena dating back to 2/18/17, and has won four consecutive games
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.