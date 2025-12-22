Game Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Makar and Brock Nelson each had a goal and two assists, Martin Necas also scored, and Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog each had two assists for the Avalanche (26-2-7), who have won five in a row and extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves.

“We challenged our team tonight because this is like a good measuring stick game for us and they’re important points, the games against Minnesota, the games against Dallas, the teams we’re trying to stay ahead of and beat in the regular season and we know we’re going to have to face come playoff time,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It’s required that you give a little bit more than you do in a normal game, and I would say to a man tonight we did that. We were well-prepared for this game from a focus standpoint, competitively. We did a nice job in all phases of our game.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not going to make mistakes, but we played a solid game tonight. I think that’s just everybody giving a little extra.”

Ryan Hartman scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 37 saves for the Wild (22-10-5), who also had their home point streak end at 14 games (12-0-2).

“I thought obviously Colorado played really well, but I just thought for us, I thought our compete and our want wasn't there," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "I just felt we were a step slow and a step off all night, whether it was in the speed in which we played with, our skating, our execution, we were just a little bit of a step behind in those situations.”

Necas gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 18:28 of the first period, roofing a one-timer over Wallstedt's glove from the right hash marks.

Sam Malinski appeared to make it 2-0 on a rebound in front at 4:12 of the second period, but Minnesota challenged the play for offside, and the call was reversed after a video review.

MacKinnon, however, did extend the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 13:37, scoring with a one-timer from the edge of the left circle.

Makar made it 3-0 at 18:33 with another power-play goal after Marcus Foligno was assessed two minor penalties (interference and cross-checking) at 15:07. He scored glove side through a screen following a face-off win by Landeskog.