Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Ben Jones from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Jones, 26 (2/26/99), has skated in 20 games with Minnesota this season and ranks fifth on the team with 47 hits. He has also collected two assists in three games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot, 190-pound native of Waterloo, Ont., has recorded 42 shots on goal and 102 hits in 48 career NHL games in parts of three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights (2021-22) and the Wild (2024-26). Jones was selected by Vegas in the seventh round (No. 189 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 39 with Minnesota.

Jones has also tallied 199 points (85-114=199) and 282 penalty minutes (PIM) in 335 career games in parts of seven seasons in the AHL with Chicago (2019-20), Henderson (2020-22), Calgary (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-26). He has also logged four points (2-2=4) and 22 PIM in 22 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Wild hosts the Colorado Avalanche tonight at 5 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network and KFAN FM 100.3.