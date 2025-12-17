Wild on 7th - Episode 124: The Minnesota Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes. Quinn Hughes. Quinn Hughes. If you say it three times, does he just arrive like a genie? Try it. The Minnesota Wild have acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. It's a fact that many hockey fans are still digesting, but it's real, and it's quite amazing when you really break it down. To break it down for you, Alex Stalock joins Wild on 7th in-studio this week, John King lands his whale of a bold prediction, Wild Radio Joe O'Donnell talks botany among other things, and Ryan Carter maintains his swagger among all the chaos. Stalock and O'Donnell were both on the call for Quinn's first game with the Wild, and both provide their unique insight on the historic night. Carter gives an amazing assessment of Billy Guerin's rationale surrounding the trade, and also chimes in with some amazing stories from his days playing juniors. Quinn Hughes. Quinn Hughes. Quinn Hughes. Poof....here's the best pod of the season so far.

