Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

102825_25thProjectedLineup_1920x1080_122125
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Colorado Avalanche today in chilly Saint Paul, after defeating the Oilers 5-2 yesterday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Sunday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Special Ticket Offers: 25th Anniversary Bobblehead - Spurgeon, includes your game ticket, a limited-edition Jared Spurgeon bobblehead and access to a pregame panel and autograph session featuring returning Wild alumni Antti Laaksonen, Richard Park, Brad Bombardir and Wes Walz
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Avalanche

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Ben Jones

Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Recap: Wild 5, Blue Jackets 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild at Blue Jackets Morning Skate Wrap Up

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild on 7th - Episode 124: The Minnesota Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive Presented by and Benefitting the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 0

Wild vs. Caps Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Capitals

Game Preview: Wild vs. Capitals

A Quinn-tessential Addition