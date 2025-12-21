SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will face off against the Colorado Avalanche today in chilly Saint Paul, after defeating the Oilers 5-2 yesterday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Special Ticket Offers: 25th Anniversary Bobblehead - Spurgeon, includes your game ticket, a limited-edition Jared Spurgeon bobblehead and access to a pregame panel and autograph session featuring returning Wild alumni Antti Laaksonen, Richard Park, Brad Bombardir and Wes Walz
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Avalanche