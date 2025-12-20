SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will take the ice against the Oilers today, after crushing the Blue Jackets 5-2 in Columbus on Thursday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon
71 Carson Lambos - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, December 20th at 2:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Oilers