Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_122025
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will take the ice against the Oilers today, after crushing the Blue Jackets 5-2 in Columbus on Thursday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 28 Nicolas Aubé-Kubel

39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

26 Matt Kiersted - 46 Jared Spurgeon

71 Carson Lambos - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

