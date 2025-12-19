Wild get past Blue Jackets, extend winning streak to 6

Joel Eriksson Ek scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had an assist, Yakov Trenin had two assists, and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves for the Wild (21-9-5).

“The second period we didn't win enough battles and just didn't make enough plays coming out of the D-zone,” Eriksson Ek said. “It wasn't a good period. I think it shows a good character to be able to just regroup and come out and put together a pretty good 20 minutes at the end.”

Zach Werenski scored twice for the second straight game, and Jet Greaves made 23 saves for the Blue Jackets (14-14-6), who have lost six of seven.

“I feel like it's the same thing,” Werenski said. “Been saying we're playing well enough to win but it's getting old that we keep losing. I mean, enough is enough. It's unacceptable. And I get the whole thing where you’ve got to stay positive and move forward, and I agree with all that, but this is getting outrageous.

“We're a good hockey team and we're just losing games, so maybe we're not a good hockey team. I don't know. At the end of the day, you have to win games to be a good team. Yeah, it's frustrating. Definitely a good hockey team over there, but I don't think they're better than us. They just win.”

Eriksson Ek scored off a scramble near the left post to make it 3-2 at 11:50, and Kaprizov (18:08) and Boldy (18:46) each scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final.