Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) scored both of Minnesota’s goals in regulation. LW Matt Boldy notched the game-deciding shootout goal. G Jesper Wallstedt posted 39 saves on 41 shots and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn the win for the Wild.

C Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two points (1-1=2). LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37- of-39 shots faced for Colorado.