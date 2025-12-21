Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs

122125vsCOL_25thAni_2468x1444
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Colorado Avalanche tonight, as the Wild continues to heat up, yesterday reaching its seventh straight win in a 5-2 triumph over the Oilers.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Sunday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Special Ticket Offers: 25th Anniversary Bobblehead - Spurgeon, includes your game ticket, a limited-edition Jared Spurgeon bobblehead and access to a pregame panel and autograph session featuring returning Wild alumni Antti Laaksonen, Richard Park, Brad Bombardir and Wes Walz
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Avalanche

Wild Record: 22-9-5

Avalanche Record: 25-2-7

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 62-55-13 (35-26-5 at Grand Casino Arena)

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
15.3%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
84.5%
78.8%
Faceoff
50.5%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
3.08
Goals Against / Games Played
2.21
2.50


Last Time Out

EDM at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Avs

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28).

LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) scored both of Minnesota’s goals in regulation. LW Matt Boldy notched the game-deciding shootout goal. G Jesper Wallstedt posted 39 saves on 41 shots and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn the win for the Wild.

C Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two points (1-1=2). LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37- of-39 shots faced for Colorado.

Wild Leaders Against Avalanche

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 47 games against Colorado
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 33 points (7-26=33) in 35 career matches
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 22 points (14-8=22) in 18 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 20 points (5-15=20) in 62 games

Avs Leaders Against Wild

  • MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 65 points (24- 41=65) in 52 career games against Minnesota
  • Landeskog owns 43 points (21-22=43) in 50 games
  • D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 46 games
  • D Cale Makar has 23 points (5-18=23) in 26 games

Recent Transactions

12/20/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve

Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve

12/19/25

Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa 

12/18/25

Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa

Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve

12/17/25

Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

12/16/25

Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

View all transactions

On the Mend

Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)

Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
  • Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
  • C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has won three of its last four meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
  • The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 137 points and 62 wins ranks second

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

12.21 MIN vs. COL Game Notes
- 0.8 MB
Download 12.21 MIN vs. COL Game Notes

News Feed

Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Game Recap: Wild 5, Blue Jackets 2

Projected Lineup: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild at Blue Jackets Morning Skate Wrap Up

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Špaček From Iowa

Game Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

Wild on 7th - Episode 124: The Minnesota Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive Presented by and Benefitting the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Carson Lambos From Iowa

Game Recap: Wild 5, Capitals 0

Wild vs. Caps Morning Skate Wrap Up

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Capitals

Game Preview: Wild vs. Capitals

A Quinn-tessential Addition

Game Recap: Wild 6, Bruins 2

Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Bruins