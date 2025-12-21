SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Colorado Avalanche tonight, as the Wild continues to heat up, yesterday reaching its seventh straight win in a 5-2 triumph over the Oilers.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Avs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 21st at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
Wild Record: 22-9-5
Avalanche Record: 25-2-7
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 62-55-13 (35-26-5 at Grand Casino Arena)
Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
15.3%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
84.5%
78.8%
Faceoff
50.5%
46.8%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
3.08
Goals Against / Games Played
2.21
2.50
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Avs
Minnesota won the series-opening game, 3-2, in shootout at Grand Casino Arena (11/28).
LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-0=2) scored both of Minnesota’s goals in regulation. LW Matt Boldy notched the game-deciding shootout goal. G Jesper Wallstedt posted 39 saves on 41 shots and stopped all three shootout attempts to earn the win for the Wild.
C Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two points (1-1=2). LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-0=1) also scored a goal. G Scott Wedgewood stopped 37- of-39 shots faced for Colorado.
Wild Leaders Against Avalanche
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 47 games against Colorado
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 33 points (7-26=33) in 35 career matches
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has 22 points (14-8=22) in 18 games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 20 points (5-15=20) in 62 games
Avs Leaders Against Wild
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 65 points (24- 41=65) in 52 career games against Minnesota
- Landeskog owns 43 points (21-22=43) in 50 games
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 46 games
- D Cale Makar has 23 points (5-18=23) in 26 games
Recent Transactions
12/20/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin, F Vinnie Hinostroza, D Jake Middleton and F Mats Zuccarello from Injured Reserve
Placed D Zach Bogosian on Injured Reserve
12/19/25
Reassigned F Ben Jones, F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, D Carson Lambos and D David Špaček to Iowa
12/18/25
Recalled D David Špaček from Iowa
Placed D Daemon Hunt on Injured Reserve
12/17/25
Recalled D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve
12/16/25
Reassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
On the Mend
Zach Bogosian: lower body (two games missed)
Daemon Hunt: lower body (one game missed)
Connections
- LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
- Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won three of its last four meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
- The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 137 points and 62 wins ranks second
