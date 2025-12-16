Wild vs. Caps Morning Skate Wrap Up

The Wild and Capitals meet for the final time tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena. In the first meeting between the two teams on Oct. 17, Minnesota fell to Washington, 5-1, getting outshot 45-14. That loss came in the midst of a 1-5-3 stretch for Minnesota, which is now on a different trajectory, as it is 14-2-2 in its last 18 games and has earned a point in its last 12 home games (10-0-2). Prior to the loss back in October, the Wild had earned a point in eight consecutive games against the Capitals (7-0-1). The Wild owns a four-game home win streak against the Capitals. It is tied for the second-longest active home win streak by any team against the Caps (Sabres, five; Stars, four).

Filip Gustavsson will get the start tonight for Minnesota, coming off a 29-save win over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night. In his last eight starts, Gustavsson owns a 6-1-1 record with a 1.84 GAA, a .931 SV% and one shutout. In five starts against the Capitals, Gustavsson is 3-2-0 with a 3.20 GAA and a .906 SV%--he had won three consecutive starts against Washington prior to the loss earlier this season.

Injuries: Marcus Foligno will return to the lineup tonight after missing nine games with a lower body injury suffered on Nov. 26 in Chicago. The Wild will be without forwards Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marcus Johansson (lower body) and Mats Zuccarello (upper body) and defensemen Zach Bogosian (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body) and Jake Middleton (upper body). Hinostroza and Zuccarello did skate on their own today, however.

Players to Watch:

Quinn Hughes: The newly acquired defenseman will look to repeat the success he had in his Wild debut on Sunday night, scoring a goal and skating a game-high 26:55. In his career against Washington, Hughes owns 15 points (3-12=15) in just 11 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek: The centerman has collected seven points (3-4=7) and a plus-8 rating during his four-game point-streak. In 11 career games against the Capitals, Eriksson Ek owns eight points (4-4=8) and a plus-3 rating.

Kirill Kaprizov: Washington remains the lone team Kaprizov has yet to score against in his NHL career. His next goal will move him into sole possession of second place in franchise history, passing Mikko Koivu (205).