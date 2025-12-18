Game Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets

This Season on Wild vs. Blue Jackets

Columbus won the series-opening contest, 7-4, in St. Paul (10/11).

LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) led Minnesota with three points each. D Zeev Buium (1-1=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) also posted multi-point games. G Filip Gustavsson saved 25-of-31 shots faced.

RW Kirill Marchenko (3-0=3) notched a hat trick and C Boone Jenner (1-2=3) and D Zach Werenski (1-2=3) tallied three point games. G Elvis Merzlikins saved 48-of-52 shots faced to earn the victory for the Blue Jackets.