Game Recap: Wild 5, Oilers 2

Connor McDavid scored his 11th goal in nine games and extended his point streak to nine, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (17-13-6), who had won two in a row and four of five. Calvin Pickard made 32 saves.

“It was nice that we tied [it] up, fought back [from] being down 2-0 and [were] able to tie it up,” Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Unfortunately, that's a big goal at the end of the first period, one that shouldn't happen. Really hurt us, and I thought we kept our composure, and I thought we had a good push after that. So, we had many opportunities to tie it up in the third. … And then they were able to score two goals late in the game. That’s pretty tough to come back again.”

Boldy put the Wild ahead 1-0 at 3:42 of the first period. He stole the puck from Mattias Ekholm at the Minnesota blue line, skated in for a breakaway and beat Pickard with the backhand.

Boldy increased the lead to 2-0 on the power play at 10:56, scoring with a slap shot from the right face-off circle off a feed from Quinn Hughes. Boldy has five goals in a four-game goal streak.

Andrew Mangiapane tipped an Evan Bouchard shot in the slot to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 13:35.

“It’s nice to score, but would have been better with two points,” Mangiapane said.

McDavid then tied it 2-2 on the power play at 18:44 when he poked in a loose puck at the right post. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) during his point streak.

Ryan Hartman put Minnesota back in front 3-2 at 19:52, finishing a give-and-go with Jake Middleton from the low slot.