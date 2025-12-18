Wild at Blue Jackets Morning Skate Wrap Up

Minnesota will look to extend its win streak to six games tonight as it plays at the Columbus Blue Jackets at 6:00 p.m. CT. These two teams met back on October 11, with Columbus securing a 7-4 win. Prior to that loss, Minnesota had earned a point (9-0-2) in 11 consecutive games against the Blue Jackets. In the last five games played in Columbus, Minnesota owns a 4-0-1 record, outscoring the Blue Jackets 16-7, with two shutouts.

Columbus comes into tonight’s game fresh off a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Prior to that, the Blue Jackets had lost five consecutive games, four of which came in regulation. Jet Greaves will get the start in net tonight for Columbus—on the season he is 8-8-5 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

Jesper Wallstedt will get the start for Minnesota tonight, facing Columbus for the first time in his career. Wallstedt owns a 9-1-2 record this season, leading the league with a 1.95 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage and four shutouts. In his last outing against Ottawa on December 13, Wallstedt saved 34-of-36 shots faced to help the Wild earn a 3-2 win.

In lieu of all the injuries Minnesota is dealing with, now up to seven guys out of the lineup, defenseman Carson Lambos will make his NHL debut tonight, playing alongside David Jiricek. Lambos, the 26th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, has spent three seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League, collecting 38 points (11-27=38) and 129 penalty minutes in 163 career games.

Players to watch:

Kirill Kaprizov: After passing Zach Parise for the most power-play goals in team history and Mikko Koivu for the second-most goals on Tuesday night, Kaprizov will look to stay hot as he has collected seven points (4-3=7) over his last six games. In eight games against Columbus, Kaprizov owns 13 points (10-3=13), a plus-2 rating and two game-winning goals.

Quinn Hughes: Hughes became the second defenseman in Wild history to register a point (1-1=2) in each of his first two games with the franchise when he recorded an assist on Tuesday night. In 11 career games against the Blue Jackets, the defenseman owns 16 points (1-15=16) and a plus-3 rating.