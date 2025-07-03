Notebook: Development Camp, Day 5

The format of today’s scrimmage was two periods. The first period was 25 minutes of running time. In the second period the first 20 minutes were a running clock while the final five minutes of stop time were 3-on-3. Following the scrimmage, the team had a shootout with five players. Any penalties in the game resulted in a penalty shot. This format helped challenge the players in a game situation and allowed reps with more specialized parts of the game like shootouts and penalty shots.

For Team White, Michael Hrabal played the first period and Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko played the second period. For Team Black, Melker Thelin played the first period while Carsen Musser played the second.

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev opened the scoring for Team Black in the first period. Forward Cole Beaudoin made it 2-0 for Team Black minutes later. Defenseman Cal Thomas assisted on the second goal of the game.

Forward Owen Allard got Team White on the board in the first period, which cut Team Black’s lead to 2-1. Forward Noel Nordh had the assist on Allard’s goal. With 65 seconds left in the first period, Beaudoin scored his second of the period and increased Team Black’s lead to 3-1. Their lead remained through the first intermission.

Forward Tomas Lavoie scored for Team White in the opening minutes of the second period and cut Team Black’s lead to 3-2. Forward Noel Nordh and defenseman Gregor Biber picked up assists on the goal. Defenseman Matthew Morden tied the game, 3-3. Forward Carson Harmer had an assist. Forward Daniil But gave Team White the lead, 4-3, with a goal 12 minutes into the second period. Forward Tanner Ludtke had the assist on But’s goal.

With 11 minutes left in the second period, Cole Beaudoin took a penalty shot for Team Black but was stopped by Tkach-Tkachenko. Team White’s Carson Harmer scored and increased their lead to 5-3. Forward Coster Dunn and defenseman Will Skahan had assists.

In the final five minutes of the game, Team Black cut their deficit to 5-4 with a goal from forwards Samu Bau. Defenseman Veeti Väisänen and forward Vojtěch Hradec had assists. Following this goal, the format switched to 3-on-3. A minute later, Team Black tied the game, 5-5, with a goal from Hradec. Following regulation, the shootout determined the winners of the scrimmage. Team Black secured the win with shootout goals by Štěpän Hoch, Vojtěch Hradec, and Samu Bau. Tanner Ludtke had Team White’s lone shootout goal.

Following the scrimmage, Utah announced several camp awards: