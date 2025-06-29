Notebook: Development Camp, Day 1

Who's Here This Week?

Development camp is an opportunity for the newest members of the organization to meet coaches, management, staff, and fellow prospects.

"They're so excited," General Manager Bill Armstrong shared on Sunday. "They're just absorbing everything. To come around and get to know some of the trainers, our staff, and really dig in to what it’s going to take to make the NHL.

“It’s just absorbing as much information as you can and really soaking it in to become an NHL player,” Armstrong also explained. “As I say to the kids all the time, it’s the hardest thing they’ll ever do in their life is playing in the National Hockey League.”