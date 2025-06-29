Now that the 2025 NHL Draft is complete, the focus has shifted to this summer's Development Camp. Over the next five days, members of the Mammoth's prospect pool will participate in on-ice practice sessions, team bonding activities, and seminars to support each player in this next chapter of their careers.
Notebook: Development Camp, Day 1
Utah's prospects started Development Camp in Salt Lake City on Sunday
Who's Here This Week?
Development camp is an opportunity for the newest members of the organization to meet coaches, management, staff, and fellow prospects.
"They're so excited," General Manager Bill Armstrong shared on Sunday. "They're just absorbing everything. To come around and get to know some of the trainers, our staff, and really dig in to what it’s going to take to make the NHL.
“It’s just absorbing as much information as you can and really soaking it in to become an NHL player,” Armstrong also explained. “As I say to the kids all the time, it’s the hardest thing they’ll ever do in their life is playing in the National Hockey League.”
Six of Utah's seven selections from the 2025 NHL Draft are at this year's development camp: Caleb Desnoyers (fourth-overall), Max Pšenička (46th overall), Štěpán Hoch (78th overall), Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko (142nd overall), Ludvig Jonhson (174th overall), and Reko Alanko (182nd overall).
For those returning to camp, it's a chance to catch up with familiar faces and show all the hard work from the last year.
There are 14 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders at this year’s camp:
What’s the Schedule?
Today was a mix of media availabilities, physicals, and getting situated for the week. After starting the day in Salt Lake City, the prospects traveled to Park City where the majority of camp will take place.
The team will hold open on-ice sessions rom 9:45 – 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 – 2:15 p.m. on June 30 and July 1. To wrap up this year’s camp, players will compete in a closed, four-on-four intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday.
Mammoth x Jazz Fishing Club?
Two first-round selections 🤝 Fishing
Both first-round selections of the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz shared the same favorite hobby in recent media avails. Caleb Desnoyers (Mammoth) and Ace Bailey (Jazz) might need to connect in Salt Lake City!
Stay Tuned!
There will be full coverage of Development Camp on UtahMammoth.com, stay tuned throughout the week!
