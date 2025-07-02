Notebook: Development Camp, Day 4

Familiar Faces

Several groups of prospects at this year’s camp are familiar with their Utah teammates from playing with or against each other at their respective teams. Defenseman Will Skahan (Boston College) played goaltender Michael Hrabal (UMASS) twice when their respective college teams faced off in college hockey.

“He’s one of the best goaltenders in Hockey East,” Skahan shared. “We split (the series) with them … One of the games he was just on his head. He comes to play. He’s really good, he’s a big frame (in net), he’s an awesome goalie.”

Forwards Gabe Smith and Caleb Desnoyers played together with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) the last two seasons. This pair of teammates played against some of their Utah teammates last season in the QMJHL. Defenseman Tomas Lavoie faced the duo eight times last season, and he gave some insight into facing Utah’s newest first-round draft selection.

“I played eight times against (Desnoyers) and that was enough,” Lavoie laughed. “Obviously he’s a great player, a great play maker in the offensive zone, he’s so dangerous. We played them eight times, we won one time, they beat us seven times. I’ve seen a lot of him and Gabe (Smith) from Moncton and (they’re) both great players and they’re tough to play against.”