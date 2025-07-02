Notebook: Development Camp, Day 4

DevCampDay4

For Day 4 of Utah's development camp, the players focused on skating tests ahead of the tournament's last day. Tomorrow, the team will participate in a 4-on-4 intra-squad scrimmage before the Mammoth’s prospects head home and continue their summer training.

It has been a busy few days for the prospects. They have participated in two days of on-ice practices where players of the same position worked together. Off the ice, the team heard presentations about what it takes to be a professional hockey player. In addition, several team bonding activities have allowed the prospects to get to know each other and build a brotherhood.

Familiar Faces

Several groups of prospects at this year’s camp are familiar with their Utah teammates from playing with or against each other at their respective teams. Defenseman Will Skahan (Boston College) played goaltender Michael Hrabal (UMASS) twice when their respective college teams faced off in college hockey.

“He’s one of the best goaltenders in Hockey East,” Skahan shared. “We split (the series) with them … One of the games he was just on his head. He comes to play. He’s really good, he’s a big frame (in net), he’s an awesome goalie.”

Forwards Gabe Smith and Caleb Desnoyers played together with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) the last two seasons. This pair of teammates played against some of their Utah teammates last season in the QMJHL. Defenseman Tomas Lavoie faced the duo eight times last season, and he gave some insight into facing Utah’s newest first-round draft selection.

“I played eight times against (Desnoyers) and that was enough,” Lavoie laughed. “Obviously he’s a great player, a great play maker in the offensive zone, he’s so dangerous. We played them eight times, we won one time, they beat us seven times. I’ve seen a lot of him and Gabe (Smith) from Moncton and (they’re) both great players and they’re tough to play against.”

Free Agency Strengthened the Mammoth's Roster

When Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong discussed what he was focused on when it came to free agency, every position was named. However, Armstrong stressed not spending big money or making long deals with older players that could hurt the franchise in the future.

On the first day of Free Agency, Armstrong made a series of deals that strengthened the roster, created healthy competition, and added depth. All of these moves avoided large contracts and maximum terms. There wasn’t a flashy contract, but Utah didn’t need that this summer.

“I think in the big picture what we did today was tidy up the loose ends and make us a stronger team,” Armstrong explained. “I think you're going to see that come training camp, and it's even part of this development camp. You see the talent that's on that ice. Those young kids are pushing. Now we've signed some free agents that are going to come in and push with our core. It's going to be probably the most competitive team we've had so far, and it will be the most competitive camp we've ever had here. So, it's exciting times and we were excited about the guys we added today.”

Utah Mammoth General Manager Bill Armstrong discussed free agency, the process, and more

Read more about yesterday's free agent additions here!

Patience Paid Off

Clubmin was ready to meet Utah's fourth-overall selection and their patience paid off:

