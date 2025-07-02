Notebook: Development Camp, Day 4

For Day 4 of Utah's development camp, the players focused on skating tests ahead of the tournament's last day. Tomorrow, the team will participate in a 4-on-4 intra-squad scrimmage before the Mammoth’s prospects head home and continue their summer training.
It has been a busy few days for the prospects. They have participated in two days of on-ice practices where players of the same position worked together. Off the ice, the team heard presentations about what it takes to be a professional hockey player. In addition, several team bonding activities have allowed the prospects to get to know each other and build a brotherhood.