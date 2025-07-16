Utah to Host Home Opener on Oct 15 Against Calgary

IMG_4043
By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today that their 2025-26 home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 15 at 7:30 P.M. when they host the Calgary Flames at Delta Center.

Last season, Utah went undefeated against Calgary having outscored the Flames 13-5 in three games. Clayton Keller (3-1-4), Mikhail Sergachev (1-3-4), and Dylan Guenther (0-4-4) led the Mammoth in scoring vs. Calgary in 2024-25.

Before the home opener in Salt Lake City, the Mammoth will begin the NHL regular season on the road with a three-game trip against Central Division opponents.

The Utah Mammoth’s full 2025-26 regular season schedule will be announced later this morning at 11 A.M.

