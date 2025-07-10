Schmidt Ready to Fill Whatever Role Utah Needs

Being flexible with his role not only rejuvenated Schmidt’s game, it’s made hockey enjoyable for the defenseman.

“That’s what I wanted to do this last year more than anything was just enjoy playing hockey again,” Schmidt shared. “Because you feel the load on your shoulders, you’re getting paid this and doing that and it was like, man that stuff really (starts) to break you down. So, I thought it was one really important thing for me that I’ll take forward is that. Because I don’t really see myself trying to take all that weight on at once, it just doesn’t work.”

This development in Schmidt’s game comes after over a decade in the league and plenty of time observing how certain players in the NHL have found sustained success.

“I always feel that the guys that can harness the moment and slow things way down are the guys that are always the most successful,” Schmidt explained. “I didn’t have that right away; that’s something that I gained over my career.”

In his second crack at winning the Stanley Cup, Schmidt made sure to slow things down and appreciate everything that happens in the Stanley Cup Final.

“The first time I got to the (Stanley Cup) Final, I felt like it went way too fast,” Schmidt reflected. “I got swallowed up in the moment and this last time I just tried to grind it to a halt. Just really slow it down that pace, because that’s where you don’t want to get sucked up into it. You have to be able to compartmentalize the idea of when you’re at the rink and when you’re not at the rink.

“I had a blast (this year); it was a lot of fun,” Schmidt continued. “You know when you win the (Cup) it makes it easier to say you had fun with it, but I had fun with the things in between games. Like the things that, you’re not just racing to the next game, racing to get to Game 2, got to win Game 3 … You’re going to lose games in the playoffs. If you allow yourself to get beaten down by that, you’re not going to be as effective in the next game in the series.”

You could say slowing things down for Schmidt worked on a personal level as well. Through 23 playoff games, he scored three goals and added nine assists for 12 points. Schmidt was +9, had four power play points, and contributed two game winning goals. Not bad for a 33-year-old defenseman reinventing his game. Schmidt also secured the ultimate prize, his name on the Stanley Cup.

Since the Panthers won on June 17, Schmidt has participated in plenty of celebrations. But one Cup win isn’t enough for the defenseman. In fact, finally winning has empowered Schmidt to want to win again.

“I’ve tasted this thing once and there’s no doubt in my mind (I want it again),” Schmidt smiled. “Some guys may say, ‘oh I got my one Cup, I’m going to move on,’ but this thing is burning (inside me). I was in the gym last week already just trying to make sure that I’m ready for this next year. I’m not going to let this thing be a ‘one and done.’ I want to be able to be back there again, it’s too good not to share with the people around you, with the people who helped get you there, and it means a ton to not only me, but everyone around you.”

Schmidt knows the impact he can have on the ice and in the locker room as a veteran. However, since he started in the league, he’s always valued the impact he can have in the community as well.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve,” Schmidt shared about himself. “I love this game; I love playing and I try and take every interaction with kids and things like that as seriously as possible because I love that part of the game. That’s something that as a young kid, coming up (to be) a college player, an NHL player, those are things you remember. I remember when I was younger, seeing the high school kids. (There’s) a responsibility in that as players; it comes with the territory. That’s probably something that I really cherish the most as a player, when I get to interact with fans.”

Schmidt’s experience, mentality, and personality will be key for Utah both on and off the ice. For the defenseman, he’s ready for the next chapter of his career by using the same mentality he did last year.

“That’s the way I’m going to try to do this next play, this next move, (I’m) going to come into Utah and I’m not going to expect anything out of where I am, no power play time, no (penalty kill) time, and whatever (I) get, (I) just roll with it.”