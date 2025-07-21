Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

On the Ice

When you look at the numbers it was Hayton’s best year to date. His 20 goals, 26 assists, and 46 points were all career-highs as were his seven power play goals, 15 power play points, and seven game-winning goals. Hayton had his best year at the faceoff dot, winning 54.1% of all draws he took, which was 30th in the NHL.

For the first time in his career, Hayton hit the 20-goal mark after coming up short by one goal during the 2022-23 season. He also played all 82 games for the second time in his career, the first was during the 2022-23 campaign.

One of Hayton’s best stretches of the 2024-25 season was during the week of Jan. 20. Hayton had four goals and six total points through four games for Utah. Two of his four goals were game-winners, and three of the four tallies helped Utah either tie or take a lead in the opening minutes of a period. Hayton showed up strong in the faceoff dot as he won 63.6% of his draws during those four games.