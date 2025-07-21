Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Take a look back at Barrett Hayton’s 2024-25 season

Hayton
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

In this new series, we take a look back at different players and their performances during the 2024-25 season

Barrett Hayton had a strong sixth season in the NHL. Let’s take a look back at his 2024-25 season!

On the Ice

When you look at the numbers it was Hayton’s best year to date. His 20 goals, 26 assists, and 46 points were all career-highs as were his seven power play goals, 15 power play points, and seven game-winning goals. Hayton had his best year at the faceoff dot, winning 54.1% of all draws he took, which was 30th in the NHL.

For the first time in his career, Hayton hit the 20-goal mark after coming up short by one goal during the 2022-23 season. He also played all 82 games for the second time in his career, the first was during the 2022-23 campaign.

One of Hayton’s best stretches of the 2024-25 season was during the week of Jan. 20. Hayton had four goals and six total points through four games for Utah. Two of his four goals were game-winners, and three of the four tallies helped Utah either tie or take a lead in the opening minutes of a period. Hayton showed up strong in the faceoff dot as he won 63.6% of his draws during those four games.

Hayton’s first career hat trick on Feb. 22 was also Utah’s first hat trick in franchise history. The forward scored all three of Utah’s goals in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

All-In

Following Utah’s final home game of the regular season, the organization presented the Utah Hockey Club Honors, five end of year player awards. The All-In Award was voted on by fans for the player that leaves it all on the ice. For the team’s supporters, Hayton was the right choice for the inaugural award.

Representing His Country

Following the season, Hayton represented Canada at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship. This was his third time playing for his home country (2019, 2020 World Junior Championship) and his first time at the senior men’s level. Hayton played six games at Men’s Worlds, scored one goal, and had an assist for two points.

All in all, it was a big year for Hayton on the ice. He has one year left on his current contract and Hayton will look to keep making a difference for the Mammoth this season.

