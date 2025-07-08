Utah Mammoth Sign Forward Jack McBain to Five-Year Contract 

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Jack McBain to a five-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.25 million.

“The commitment that both sides are making to each other in this extension tells you everything you need to know about the value and importance that has been placed on winning together,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Mammoth. “Jack’s versatility as a player, his care for his teammates, and his demonstrated willingness to do whatever it takes to win, are all critical elements to our future team success.“

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a big, strong, physical player who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group. Jack is an important part of the championship-caliber team we are building, and we look forward to having him back on our roster for the foreseeable future.”

McBain, 25, was one of six skaters to appear in all 82 games for Utah in 2024-25, tallying 13-14-27 and 78 penalty minutes (PIM). He set new career highs in goals and points while totaling four multi-point games. McBain also lit the lamp on 13 of his 90 shots on goal, registering the second-highest shot percentage on the team. The 6-foot-4, 219-pound forward paced Utah in hits (291) and fighting majors (8), finishing sixth and tied for seventh in the NHL in those categories, respectively.

McBain has recorded 35-47-82 and 198 PIM in 241 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with Utah and the Arizona Coyotes. Since making his NHL debut on April 12, 2022, he ranks third in the league in hits (832), trailing only Garnet Hathaway (884) for the most of any forward. McBain’s 35 career goals are also the fifth-most of any NHL skater with at least 600 hits over that span.

The Toronto native previously played four seasons at Boston College from 2018-22 and served as one of the Eagles’ alternate captains as a senior. He earned 37-49-86 and 104 PIM in 117 career NCAA contests and was named a Second Team All-American in 2021-22.

McBain has represented Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (2017), IIHF Under-18 World Championship (2018), Winter Olympics (2022), and IIHF World Championship (2023 and 2024), winning gold medals in 2017 and 2023. McBain also served as an alternate captain for Canada Black at the 2016 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

McBain was originally selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.