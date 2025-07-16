Utah Mammoth Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Central Division & Western Conference Matchups

During the 2025-26 NHL season, the Mammoth will play four games against each of these Central Division opponents: Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, and St. Louis Blues. They will face the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets three times for a total of 26 division games. Last season, the team posted a 13-9-4 mark in its Central Division matchups.

Utah will play the remaining eight Western Conference teams of the Pacific Division three times each for a total of 24 games. Additionally, the Mammoth will play each of the 16 Eastern Conference clubs twice – once at home and once on the road.

The 2024-25 Champions and the Original Six Come to Utah

Utah will again host all of the original six teams at Delta Center this season: Boston Bruins (Oct. 19), Chicago Blackhawks (Mar. 1 and 12), Detroit Red Wings (Feb. 4), Montreal Canadiens (Nov. 26), New York Rangers (Nov. 22), and Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 13).

The 2024-25 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will make one appearance at Delta Center on Dec. 10. Utah will also host division rival Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 21 and Feb. 25, Edmonton Oilers on Mar. 24 and Apr. 7, Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 8 and Mar. 22, Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 14, Washington Capitals on Mar. 26, and Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 20 and Nov. 24.

Other Notable Highlights

The franchise will have a seven-game homestand from Jan. 7 through Jan. 21 and will travel for a six-game, 10-day road trip from Nov. 27 through Dec. 6. The Mammoth will conclude their 2025-26 season hosting five of the final six games of the season at Delta Center, finishing against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, Apr. 16.

Utah’s month-by-month breakdown includes 11 games in October (four home, seven road), 15 games in November (seven home, eight road), 14 games in December (six home, eight road), 15 games in January (eight home, seven road), four games in February (four home, zero road), 15 games in March (seven home, eight road), and eight games in April (five home, three road).

Utah’s schedule features 11 back-to-back sets (nine road/road, one home/road, and one road/home).

The Mammoth will break for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Italy from Feb. 5-24.

Their full 82-game schedule can be found attached with all game times in MT.

Where to Watch

All Utah Mammoth games, except exclusive nationally televised games, will be available to watch live on Mammoth+, a dedicated streaming service from SEG Media that offers fans in Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and parts of Nevada flexible access to 75 or more live games and unique Mammoth programming that is not available elsewhere. Local fans can also tune in to most games for free on Utah 16 (KUPX-TV- Channel 16), the official TV home of the Utah Mammoth. National broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Ticketing Information

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 Mammoth season are available. Visit UtahMammoth.com or call 801-325-PUCK to learn more. Group deposits are also now open. Single-game tickets go on sale July 17 at 10 A.M.

This season, all lower bowl seats at Delta Center will offer fans full-view sight lines thanks to the multi-phase arena transformation project that began at the end of the 2024-25 season and will continue for several years.