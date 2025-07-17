Carcone’s Return to Utah Brings Reunions On and Off the Ice

For Michael Carcone, returning to the Utah Mammoth for the 2025-26 season is an opportunity to remain with his teammates after years of playing together.

“Just being back with the guys,” Carcone reflected. “I’ve been with most of them for four or five years. Going through the grind, trying to become a better team, so just getting back with them (is most exciting).

“I love the group of guys we have,” Carcone also shared about returning. “I’m super excited to be back and looking forward to moving forward with the group.”

While he’s in Toronto for the summer, Carcone is training with two members of the team – defenseman Sean Durzi, and free agent signing Brandon Tanev.

“I’m just trying to build the relationships with those guys and train hard, try to push each other and get better,” Carcone shared. “We’ve already had our discussions on the best places, Tanev’s looking at a house right now, so we’re trying to help him out with that. It’s been super great.”

Carcone was paying attention to Utah’s moves this summer, and shared he’s super excited about the additions and trades that have strengthened the Mammoth’s roster and added depth.

“If we were healthy right off the bat, I think it might be a different story (last season),” Carcone explained. “I do see us getting into the playoffs this year. I think we got stronger on our top-six and obviously our bottom-six as well. We got a little bit older and a little bit more mature which is obviously a good thing in this league. It’s not easy to win games and (you) need guys that have been there before and know how to win.”

The return to Utah is special on the ice. It’s just exciting off the ice. During his first season in the Beehive State, Carcone and his family became close to the Peterson family and 11-year-old Welles. Now these families are reunited again for the upcoming season.

“We met the Petersons, which was the first week we got there,” Carcone recounted. “Meeting Welles and building that relationship it’s meant so much. We’re super excited. That was definitely our first call, to Wells and the Peterson family so everyone seems to be pretty excited for us coming back.”