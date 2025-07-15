Utah Signs Forward Michael Carcone to One-Year Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of forward Michael Carcone to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000.

“We are very pleased to sign Michael to a new contract,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. ”He’s a play-making forward who plays with an edge, is a strong skater, and improves the depth of our club. We look forward to having him back on our roster next season.”

Carcone, 29, tallied 7-12-19 and 36 penalty minutes (PIM) in 53 games last season, with his 12 assists setting a new career high. During the 2023-24 campaign, Carcone scored a career-high 21 goals and was one of just six skaters for the Arizona Coyotes to score 20+ goals.

The 5-foot-9, 182 pound forward has recorded 34-23-57 and 87 PIM in 157 career NHL games over parts of four seasons with Utah and the Coyotes.

During the 2022-23 season, Carcone was awarded the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the leading scorer in the AHL during the with the Tucson Roadrunners, recording 31-54-85 and 127 PIM in 65 games. He was also named a First Team AHL All-Star and was selected as the AHL Player of the Month for December. Carcone finished the season with more multiple-point games (25) than scoreless games (18) for the Roadrunners. That same season Carcone also helped Team Canada win gold at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, tallying 3-3-6 in 10 games.

The Ajax, Ontario native previously played parts of seven seasons in the AHL, collecting 123-144-267 and 418 PIM in 398 career AHL games with the Utica Comets, Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and the Roadrunners.

Before turning pro, Carcone played two seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs from 2014-2016, registering 59-71-130 and 112 PIM in 116 QMJHL games. During the 2015-16 season, he led the Voltigeurs in scoring with 47-42-89 in 66 games.